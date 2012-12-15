* Police say total of 28 dead in rampage
* Violence moves President Obama to tears
* Monsignor describes scene as "just brutal"
By Chris Kaufman and Hilary Russ
NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec 15 Residents of the small
Connecticut community of Newtown were reeling on Saturday from
one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history, as police
sought answers about what drove a 20-year-old gunman to
slaughter 20 children at an elementary school.
The attacker, identified by law enforcement sources as Adam
Lanza, who once attended Newtown High School, opened fire on
Friday morning at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which serves
children aged 5 to 10. He ultimately killed at least 27 people,
including himself.
Police said another adult was found dead at a related crime
scene in the town, which many media accounts indicated may have
been the shooter's mother, Nancy Lanza.
State police said they hoped to have more information by
Saturday morning, including confirmation of the victims'
identities. More than 12 hours after the shootings, police began
removing the bodies from the school and bringing in parents to
make identifications, NBC News reported.
Symbolizing the national grief over the massacre of the
schoolchildren, President Barack Obama choked up and wiped away
tears in a live national address in which he said, "Our hearts
are broken."
He called for "meaningful action" to curb gun violence.
The holiday season tragedy was the second shooting rampage
in the United States this week and the latest in a series of
mass killings this year, and is certain to revive a debate about
U.S. gun laws.
'JUST BRUTAL'
Newtown, an affluent town about 80 miles (129 km) northeast
of New York City, was mourning its dead in community vigils.
"We're just praying - just need to pray to God that this
does not happen again, no matter where," Amelia Adams, 76, said
on her way into St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with her
husband Kenneth, 81.
The church, just a couple of miles from the site of the
shooting, was packed inside and out on Friday night with a crowd
estimated at more than 1,000 people.
"It was just, it was brutal. I can't think of a better word.
It was just brutal, to have to witness the pain today,"
Monsignor Robert Weiss said after the service.
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy told reporters late on
Friday that he never thought something would happen that would
equal the grief he and others felt after the Sept. 11 attacks on
New York and Washington.
"Evil visited this community today," Malloy said.
Brian Re, a 36-year-old engineer, has lived near Sandy Hook
Elementary for seven years and has a 4 1/2-year-old girl he is
planning to send to the school next year.
"It's a good town, but the massacre happened here," Re said.
The chaos at Sandy Hook struck as children gathered in their
classrooms for morning events. A state police spokesman said the
shootings took place in two rooms. Witnesses reported hearing
dozens of shots; some said as many as 100 rounds.
Former classmates of the shooter remembered him as someone
who dressed more formally than other students, often wearing
khaki pants, button-down shirts and at times, a pocket
protector.
"(His mother) pushed him really hard to be smarter and work
harder in school," said Tim Arnone, 20, who first met Lanza at
Sandy Hook.
PUSH FOR CONTROL
The death toll exceeded that of one of the most notorious
U.S. school shootings, the 1999 rampage at Columbine High School
in Littleton, Colorado, where two teenagers killed 13 students
and staff before killing themselves.
The New York Times reported that Adam Lanza used a Sig Sauer
and a Glock, both handguns, and said police also found at the
scene a Bushmaster .223 M4 carbine, a rifle, that they believe
belonged to him.
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, founder of the
advocacy group Mayors Against Illegal Guns, said it was "almost
impossible to believe that a mass shooting in a kindergarten
class could happen.
"We need immediate action. We have heard all the rhetoric
before. What we have not seen is leadership - not from the White
House and not from Congress," Bloomberg said. "That must end
today."