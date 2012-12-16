NEWTOWN, Conn. Dec 16 A Roman Catholic church
in the Connecticut town where a gunman shot dead 20 school
children was evacuated on Sunday after a bomb threat was
reported by officials during services.
After searching the St. Rose of Lima Catholic church, police
determined that it was safe to re-enter, though the building
would remain closed for the rest of the day, an officer at the
scene said.
The church is about a mile (1.6 km) from the Sandy Hook
Elementary School where a gunman killed 20 children and six
adults and then himself on Friday.
Police on Sunday also warned of threats and false
representations on social media sites, and said they were
investigating for possible criminal violations.