NEWTOWN, Conn. Dec 16 A Roman Catholic church in the Connecticut town where a gunman shot dead 20 school children was evacuated on Sunday after a bomb threat was reported by officials during services.

After searching the St. Rose of Lima Catholic church, police determined that it was safe to re-enter, though the building would remain closed for the rest of the day, an officer at the scene said.

The church is about a mile (1.6 km) from the Sandy Hook Elementary School where a gunman killed 20 children and six adults and then himself on Friday.

Police on Sunday also warned of threats and false representations on social media sites, and said they were investigating for possible criminal violations.