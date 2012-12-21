* VP Biden convenes meeting of officials, police
* Time for "seismic change" in gun policies, senator says
* Gun lobby group to discuss position on Friday
* Threats made against schools in Idaho, Arizona
By Edith Honan
NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec 20 As residents of Newtown,
Connecticut, buried more victims of the second-deadliest school
shooting in U.S. history on Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden
convened a White House task force to search for ways to quell
gun violence in the United States.
With funerals for a half-dozen victims on Thursday, services
have now been held for more than half of the 27 people shot and
killed last Friday by a heavily armed, 20-year-old man who
attacked an elementary school with an assault rifle.
Hundreds of mourners packed into a funeral for Benjamin
Wheeler, 6, filing into the gray stone Trinity Episcopal Church
past two rows of Boy Scouts who lined up outside as a
flag-bearing honor guard.
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy called for residents of
his state to observe a moment of silence at 9:30 a.m. on Friday,
a week after the shootings, and his fellow governors from Maine
to Kansas followed suit.
The rampage, in which 28 people died, including 20 children
and the gunman, has sparked new discussion on tightening gun
laws, a thorny political issue in the United States, which has a
strong culture of individual gun ownership.
Biden brought together cabinet members, police officials and
others in a 90-minute first meeting of the new White House task
force charged by President Barack Obama with drawing up a plan
to tackle gun violence in the United States.
"We have to have a comprehensive way in which to respond to
the mass murder of our children that we saw in Connecticut,"
Biden told the group, which included Attorney General Eric
Holder, Thomas Nee, president of the National Association of
Police Organizations, and other officials.
"The president is absolutely committed to keeping the
promise that he will act," said Biden, who as a senator authored
a crime bill in 1994 that included a temporary ban on assault
weapons.
WAITING ON THE NRA
The National Rifle Association, the powerful firearms lobby
that has long resisted any effort to restrict gun ownership,
said this week that it would offer "meaningful contributions" to
prevent future such massacres at an event in Washington on
Friday.
The group, which kept silent for five days after the
shooting, plans to continue its media push over the weekend with
its chief executive, Wayne LaPierre, due to appear on NBC
television's talk show "Meet the Press" on Sunday.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, formerly Obama's chief of staff,
worried publicly that the NRA would not break its past patterns.
"I expect the Washington gun lobby and the gun lobbies
around to do exactly what they always do, which is to try to
apply political pressure so you ignore the overwhelming public
opinion," Emanuel said at Chicago City Hall, where he called for
a ban on assault weapons of the kind used in Newtown.
In Newtown, a few dozen residents met at the town library on
Wednesday night to discuss ways they could influence the
national debate. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal told the group
it was time for a "seismic change" in gun policies.
"This horrific tragedy has changed America, in the way that
it is ready to stop the spread of gun violence," he said.
The shooter, Adam Lanza, used guns that were legally
purchased and registered to his mother Nancy, his first victim
in Friday's attack.
A memorial service for Nancy Lanza was held on Thursday, the
Los Angeles Times reported, citing an official source in New
Hampshire. It probably took place near Kingston, where Lanza
grew up, the paper said.
"The family of Nancy Lanza share the grief of a community
and the nation as we struggle to comprehend the tremendous loss
that we all share," said a statement from Lanza's family, the
Times reported.
ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN?
Democrats in Congress who favor gun control have called for
quick votes on measures to ban assault weapons or high-capacity
magazines, hoping that the slaying of the 6- and 7-year olds in
Newtown might be a tipping point to win over more lawmakers.
The backlash against guns has not been limited to lawmakers.
Retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc took down a
website about Bushmaster rifles, the sort used in the attack.
Dick's Sporting Goods pulled all guns from its store
closest to the massacre in Newtown, about 80 miles (130 km)
northeast of New York City.
Newtown schools, with the exception of Sandy Hook
Elementary, the site of the shooting, re-opened to students on
Tuesday. On Thursday, school officials said Friday, the last day
before the Christmas break, would be a shortened day.
Reflecting a heightened state of alert at schools across the
United States, a school district near Boise, Idaho, canceled
planned assemblies at a number of its 50 schools after receiving
a rash of threats that suggested "something bad" would happen on
Friday, Meridian school district spokesman Eric Exline said.
Exline said the school system was working with police to
respond to trouble, if needed. "The event last Friday in
Connecticut has unnerved people in a lot of ways," he said.
Authorities in Phoenix said a 16-year-old girl was arrested
on Thursday after making online threats to kill herself and
other students at a suburban high school.
Sergeant Brandon Jones, a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
spokesman, said the girl, a student at Red Mountain High School,
admitted to making the threat on a YouTube channel. It was not
clear whether the teen had the means to act on the threat.
Authorities said part of the post read: "I now literally
have a plan of seriously hurting ... killing ... murdering
people in my high school. And a playlist to do it."