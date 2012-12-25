* Smiles return for some; others not in the holiday mood
* "Doesn't feel like Christmas," woman says
* Priest sees reason to celebrate, says families need
distraction
By Daniel Trotta
NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec 25 Christmas has helped some
people in the grieving Connecticut town of Newtown cope a little
better with the shooting tragedy that killed 20 schoolchildren,
while others have yet to feel the holiday joy.
Smiles returned for those taking a respite from the mourning
now that funerals for the victims have concluded. For the
crestfallen, the holiday spirit was absent in a town that just
buried its children.
"We're getting through this with our faith and our prayer.
People are smiling a little more now," said John Barry, owner of
an information technology staffing company. "The week was so
horrible. Now it's time to celebrate Christmas."
This largely Christian town was shaken on the morning of
Dec. 14, when a 20-year-old gunman armed with a military-style
assault rifle shot dead 20 children aged 6 and 7 and six adults
at Sandy Hook Elementary School. It was the second-deadliest
school shooting in U.S. history.
Little is known about the shooter, Adam Lanza, who also
killed his mother before the rampage and later himself to create
a death toll of 28 in a tragedy that has revitalized the
debate over U.S. gun control laws.
The sadness has moved some to act. Makeshift monuments to
the dead have popped up all over town, funds have been raised,
and many visitors have made a pilgrimage to Newtown, offering
support.
"It doesn't feel like Christmas. It's too sad to feel like
Christmas," said Joanne Brunetti of Newtown, who was staffing a
24-hour candlelight vigil in the center of town early Christmas
morning. "I got my shopping done a lot later than usual. I just
felt like my heart wasn't in it."
At another monument across town, Tim O'Leary of nearby
Danbury, Connecticut, said reading the memorials to the victims
only helped "a little."
"It (Christmas) shouldn't even be happening," O'Leary said.
"Life has changed as we know it."
MISSING ANGEL
The mood was more uplifting at Christmas Eve Mass on Monday
night at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church, which held
its biggest service at the high school auditorium.
Parishioners Dan and Michelle McAloon of Newtown decided to
go Christmas caroling this year for the first time, gathering
other families and children to roam a neighborhood where the
families of three victims live.
"We were just spreading some cheer, trying to make the
situation a little better," Michelle McAloon said.
"They all smiled, and they all cried a little," she said of
the victims' families.
"Everybody said we are doing it again next year," Dan
McAloon said of the carolers. "It's going to become a
tradition."
Nine families from the parish lost someone in the shooting,
and at least four of those families came to the big Christmas
Eve Mass, Monsignor Robert Weiss said.
"There is reason to celebrate," Weiss said after the
service. "Hopefully when people start to see their extended
families, or people from outside of Newtown, or even go out of
town, they will be able to. You can't get away from it in this
town," he said.
Christmas Eve Mass featured a pageant that told the
Christian story of Jesus' birth. One of the more poignant
moments came when people applauded a group of two dozen little
girls dressed as angels. They all knew shooting victim Olivia
Engel, 6, was supposed to be among them.
"I highly recommend that before you rip open those gifts,
say a prayer for those children," Weiss told parishioners. "Then
give your own children a hug."