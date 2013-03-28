March 28 New documents that could provide clues
to the motive of the man who shot dead children and staff at a
school in Connecticut last December were set to be released on
Thursday by a court.
A 90-day sealing order expires on search warrants that were
served on the home and property of Adam Lanza, who killed 26
people at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown,
Connecticut, the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S.
history.
Among the items expected to be released by a Connecticut
court is a 7 x 4 foot (2 x 1 meter) spreadsheet of past high
profile mass murders, designed like a game score sheet with room
for Lanza's name at the top.
Discovery of the spreadsheet, which required a special
printer, was mentioned in a talk given by police at a law
enforcement conference this month. It was first reported by the
New York Daily News and has since been confirmed by Connecticut
Governor Dannel Malloy.
Family members of the victims were outraged that they had
not been notified first about that piece of evidence and
demanded more information from authorities investigating the
case.
Twenty Sandy Hook first graders and six staff members were
shot dead in the attack on Dec. 14 by Lanza. Lanza, 20, killed
his mother in their home in Newtown before going to the school,
where he also killed himself.
The assault prompted President Barack Obama to call it the
worst day of his presidency and reignited a debate on gun
violence in the United States. In response to the attack, the
National Rifle Association called for armed guards to patrol
every public school in the country.
The documents are being released on the same day that a
group of Newtown residents plan a protest at the National
Shooting Sports Foundation, less than 3 miles (5 km) from the
school over the National Rifle Association's opposition to new
gun control laws. Newtown residents were enraged after receiving
a slew of robo-calls on behalf of the NRA bashing anti-gun laws.
