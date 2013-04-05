April 5 The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and
Firearms said on Friday it had revoked the federal license of a
Connecticut gun retailer that sold a weapon to the mother of
Adam Lanza, who killed 26 people at an elementary school in
December.
The agency on Dec. 20 revoked the license of Riverview Gun
Sales in East Windsor, Connecticut, ATF spokeswoman Debora
Seifert said. The revocation was reported in The Journal News,
of Westchester County, New York, on Friday.
"We did revoke their federal firearms license," she said.
The agency did not publicly disclose a reason for the closure.
A woman who answered the telephone at Riverview on Friday,
and did not give her name, confirmed the store had sold a weapon
to Lanza's mother, Nancy, and that its license had been revoked.
She declined further comment.
Nancy Lanza was her son's first victim in the Dec. 14
attack. He shot her in their family home before driving to Sandy
Hook Elementary School, Newtown, where he gunned down 20 young
children and six adults before shooting himself dead.
The weapons Adam Lanza, 20, used in the attack were all
legally purchased and registered.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Dale Hudson)