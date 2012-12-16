NEWTOWN, Conn. Dec 16 Connecticut school
shooter Adam Lanza carried hundreds of rounds of ammunition when
he killed 26 people and then himself at Sandy Hook Elementary
School, police said on Sunday.
Police say Lanza used a Bushmaster AR-15 type weapon against
most victims but killed himself with a handgun. He carried two
handguns - a Glock 10 mm and a Sig Sauer 9 mm - in addition to a
shotgun left in his parked car, said Lieutenant Paul Vance,
spokesman for Connecticut state police.
He had multiple magazines with about 30 rounds each for the
weapons.
Lanza's mother was killed at her home by multiple gunshot
wounds, Vance said.