NEWTOWN, Conn. Dec 15 Connecticut police have
uncovered "very good" evidence that should help determine why a
gunman forced his way into an elementary school and slaughtered
20 children in one of the worst shooting rampages in U.S.
history, an official said on Saturday.
Law enforcement authorities have turn up "some very good
evidence in this investigation that our investigators will be
able to use in, hopefully, painting the complete picture as to
how, and more importantly why, this occurred," Connecticut State
Police Lieutenant Paul Vance said at a news conference.
Police also confirmed in a statement that the woman found
killed at second crime scene in Connecticut was a relative of
the shooter.