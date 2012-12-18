WASHINGTON Dec 18 President Barack Obama
supports U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein's effort to craft
legislation to reinstate an assault-weapons ban and would also
back any law to close a loophole in gun-show sales, the White
House said on Tuesday.
White House spokesman Jay Carney offered some of the first
specifics on how Obama intends to make good on his promise to
address gun violence in the aftermath of a shooting rampage at a
Connecticut elementary school that killed 26 people, including
20 children.
"It's clear that as a nation we haven't done enough to
address the scourge of gun violence," Carney told reporters. He
reiterated that Obama "wants to move in the coming weeks."