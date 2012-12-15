* President says "our hearts are broken"
* Says country has "been through this too many times"
* Orders flags at half-mast; cancels Maine trip
* New York City's mayor urges action on gun control
By Matt Spetalnick and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 Choking up and wiping away
tears, President Barack Obama said on Friday that "our hearts
are broken" for the victims of a deadly shooting rampage at a
Connecticut elementary school and called for "meaningful action"
to curb gun violence.
"We've endured too many of these tragedies in the past few
years," Obama said during a somber televised appearance in the
White House briefing room just hours after one of the worst mass
shootings in U.S. history.
Pausing to collect himself as he expressed "overwhelming
grief" as a parent, Obama deplored the "heinous" attack by a
heavily armed gunman who killed at least 27 people, including 20
children and himself, at a school in Newtown, Connecticut.
Obama, who has responded to previous shooting massacres by
citing the need for a national conversation about gun violence,
again stopped short of calling for tougher gun-control laws,
considered politically risky in a country known for its
flourishing gun culture.
But, little more than a month after his decisive re-election
to a second term, he suggested that in the aftermath of Friday's
tragedy he might be open to considering a less cautious
approach.
"As a country, we have been through this too many times,"
Obama said, ticking off a list of recent shootings.
"And we're going to have to come together and take
meaningful action to prevent more tragedies like this,
regardless of the politics," he said, in an apparent reference
to the influence of the National Rifle Association, a powerful
pro-gun lobby, in Congress.
Obama avoided making direct calls for gun control during his
bitterly fought campaign for a second term, which he secured in
the Nov. 6 election.
But New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who co-chairs a
coalition of mayors on gun-control policy, urged the Democratic
president to tackle the issue despite likely opposition from
Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives.
"We have heard all the rhetoric before. What we have not
seen is leadership - not from the White House and not from
Congress. That must end today," Bloomberg said in a statement
Outside the White House gates, about 200 people rallied
Friday evening in favor of gun restrictions. "No more lives
shattered by gun violence," read one placard.
PAUSE IN PARTISAN BICKERING
Meantime, partisan bickering in Washington, divided as much
as ever before by a battle over a looming "fiscal cliff" of tax
hikes and spending cuts, was put on hold on Friday amid mourning
for the dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Obama ordered flags at federal buildings to be lowered to
half-mast and he canceled an official trip to Maine scheduled
for Wednesday. There was no immediate word from the White House
on when the president might visit Connecticut to console
grieving families.
"Our hearts are broken today, for the parents, and
grandparents, sisters and brothers of these little children and
for the families of the adults who were lost," Obama said, his
voice cracking with emotion.
"Our hearts are broken for the parents of the survivors as
well, for as blessed as they are to have their children home
tonight, they know that their children's innocence has been torn
away from them too early and there are no words that will ease
their pain," he said.
Obama, who has two young daughters, looked grim when he
entered the briefing room, and he paused and blinked hard after
mentioning the ages of the dead children - from 5 to 10 years
old.
"I know there's not a parent in America who doesn't feel the
same overwhelming grief that I do," he said.
Obama raised a finger and dabbed at the corner of his eye on
several occasions. While speaking, he set his jaw several times.
At the end of his statement, there was a tear visible below his
left eye and that side of his face was slightly wet.
Obama has issued public statements before in the aftermath
of shooting massacres.
Following the killing of six people at a Sikh temple in
Wisconsin in early August, he said such incidents should prompt
soul-searching by all Americans.
But when asked then whether he would push for further
gun-control measures in the wake of the shootings, Obama said
only that he wanted to bring together leaders at all levels of
American society to examine ways to curb gun violence.
The president has said he supports the reinstatement of a
ban on assault weapons sales, but he did little in his first
term to advance it.
Asked about gun control on Friday, White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters that the immediate aftermath of the
Connecticut shooting was not the right time for policy debates.