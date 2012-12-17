* Officials quick to lock down schools over "suspicious
person"
* Teacher wonders what to reveal to first-graders
* Parent asks what to tell child "when you don't understand
yourself"
By Daniel Trotta
Dec 17 Parents agonized over whether to send
their kids to school and cautious educators locked down schools
at the first hint of trouble on Monday, making for a nervous
first day back to school since the massacre in Connecticut.
Schools fearful of "copycats" or troublemakers who might
phone in empty threats grappled with how to respond and whether
to discuss Friday's shootings with children. Many revised their
security protocols, wondering if there was any way to keep a
rampaging gunman from breaching their walls.
Safety was balanced against concerns over frightening
children unnecessarily. Politicians debated whether to fortify
schools with armed guards.
"It's hard to think about explaining to your kids something
you don't understand yourself," said Karen Barbera, a mother of
two in the San Francisco suburb of San Leandro who said she
spent more time saying goodbye to them on Monday morning.
"I hugged them extra tight," she said. "Julian (her son)
blows me kisses every morning, and I was sure to catch them."
School districts near Newtown, Connecticut, went into
lockdown on Monday after a citizen reported a "suspicious
person" at a train station near an elementary school in
Ridgefield, about 20 miles (30 km) from Sandy Hook Elementary
School, where a gunman shot dead 20 children and six adults.
Besides Ridgefield, at least two other nearby school
districts also ordered lockdowns as a precaution, lifting them
two hours later once police determined there was no threat.
"What's suspicious to one person may not be suspicious to
another," said Lieutenant Jeff Kreitz of the Ridgefield Police
Department, explaining what triggered three school districts to
lock children in their classrooms. "It was just a precaution
because of the situation at Newtown."
Some dangers were more serious.
Law enforcement reported arrests of people accused of making
threats against public schools in Los Angeles, suburban
Nashville, Tennessee, and the northern Indiana town of Cedar
Lake, southeast of Chicago. All three were taken into custody on
Sunday.
In Indiana, police jailed a 60-year-old man found to have
concealed nearly 50 weapons at his home and accused of
threatening to kill "as many people as he could" at a nearby
elementary school.
Police and federal agents arrested a Los Angeles man they
said had made criminal threats against "multiple elementary
schools" on Facebook, and found a number of weapons at his home.
Authorities in Maury County, Tennessee, about 30 miles south
of Nashville, arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of posting
a Facebook threat to go on a Sandy Hook-style shooting rampage.
He was arrested at his parents' home, where sheriff's deputies
and FBI agents reported finding shotguns, a rifle, ammunition
and a machete.
"Copycats do occur ... so we're taking threats very
seriously," said Los Angeles-based FBI spokeswoman Laura
Eimiller.
WHAT TO TELL CHILDREN
In Kernersville, North Carolina, first-grade teacher Molli
Falgout struggled with how to address the tragedy with her young
students - and wondered if she should mention it at all.
"And if I do, what am I going to say about it? I'm just
praying about it, because I don't know," said Falgout, whose
pupils were the same age as those gunned down in Newtown, 6 or 7
years old.
In Fort Wayne, Indiana, the school district left it to
teachers to decide what to say, rather than issue a blanket
policy.
"We're trying to keeping things as normal as
possible," spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.
At least one expert was clear. "Parents need to send their
kids to school on Monday," said Kenneth Trump, president of the
National School Safety and Security Services, a Cleveland-based
consultancy. He said security was heightened at schools around
the country.
A politician in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is proposing
police officers be posted at all elementary schools, suggesting
the city re-assign police detectives and narcotics officers.
"We must find the necessary funding from the city and grants
to provide protection at every elementary school," said Chuck
Black, a city commission candidate.
Linda Cicero, and art teacher at Greenbriar Middle School in
Parma, Ohio, liked the idea of extra security, at least for now.
"There was a police officer where the kids were getting
dropped off (on Monday)," Cicero said. "It was a nice sense of
security."