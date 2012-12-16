NEWTOWN, Conn. Dec 16 The children who survived
Friday's shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School will not have
to return to the scene of the massacre when school reopens later
this week and instead will attend classes in a neighboring
Connecticut town, Newtown school officials said on Sunday.
It remains unclear when the 436 surviving students at Sandy
Hook will return to class, but when they do it will be in an
unused school about 7 miles (11 km) to the south in Monroe,
Newtown School Superintendent Janet Robinson said.
"The Town of Monroe has graciously offered their Chalk Hill
School," Robinson said in a statement. "This facility, which is
currently not being used, is in excellent condition and will
accommodate all of the Sandy Hill School students and staff. It
is located just across the border from Newtown and should be
ready for occupancy in just a few days."
All seven of Newtown's public schools, which serve more than
5,100 students, as well as private schools in the district, will
be closed on Monday, school officials said late on Saturday.
Officials were scrambling for where to accommodate the
surviving students from what had been the town's largest
elementary school, serving 5 to 10 year olds in kindergarten
through fourth grade. The public school remains an active crime
scene.
Twenty Sandy Hook first graders were killed on Friday when a
20-year-old man armed with an assault weapon and two hand guns
shot his way into the school and opened fire. Six adults,
including the school principal, were also killed at the school.
The gunman killed his mother and himself for a total death toll
of 28 people.
In place of school on Monday, town officials said children
will be able to attend a day of recreational activities hosted
by local sports organizations at the Newtown Youth Academy, a
private athletic facility in town.
All town schools other than Sandy Hook will reopen on
Tuesday.