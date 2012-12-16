NEWTOWN, Conn. Dec 16 The children who survived
Friday's shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School will not have
to return to the scene of the massacre and will attend classes
in a neighboring Connecticut town when school reopens, officials
said on Sunday.
It remains unclear when Sandy Hook's 436 surviving students
will return to class, but when they do, it will be in an unused
school about 7 miles (11 km) to the south in Monroe, Newtown
School Superintendent Janet Robinson said.
"The Town of Monroe has graciously offered their Chalk Hill
School," Robinson said in a statement. "This facility, which is
currently not being used, is in excellent condition and will
accommodate all of the Sandy Hook School students and staff.
"It is located just across the border from Newtown and
should be ready for occupancy in just a few days."
On Sunday, just two days after 26 people were gunned down at
the school, Newtown residents debated whether the school could
ever be used again.
"At this time it's too early to say. But I would find it
very difficult for them to do that. Certainly, that's one of the
things they're going to have to look into," said Lieutenant
George Sinko of the Newtown police.
"I have a kindergartner. I don't know how I would send my
kids back there," said Carina Bandhaver, 43, a professor at
Western Connecticut State University who attended Mass in Sandy
Hook.
All seven of Newtown's public schools, which serve more than
5,100 students, as well as private schools in the district, will
be closed on Monday, school officials said.
Sandy Hook, the town's largest elementary school, serving 5-
to 10-year-olds in kindergarten through fourth grade, remains an
active crime scene.
Resident Tim Northrop said he hopes the school reopens
someday.
"They'll have to think about how they reconfigure some of
the space and change the environment a little bit, but I think
if we abandon that school, then the lunatics win," said
Northrop, whose two children went to the school.
"I think we have to go back into that building at some
point. That's how you heal. It doesn't have to be immediately
but I sure wouldn't want to give up on it."
Twenty Sandy Hook first-graders were killed on Friday when
20-year-old Adam Lanza armed with an assault weapon and two hand
guns shot his way into the school and opened fire.
Six adults, including the school principal, were also killed
at the school. Lanza killed his mother and himself for a death
toll of 28 people.
Instead of school on Monday, town officials said children
would be able to attend a day of recreational activities hosted
by local sports organizations at the Newtown Youth Academy, a
private athletic facility in town.
All schools in the town other than Sandy Hook Elementary
School will reopen on Tuesday.