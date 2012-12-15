Dec 15 In the aftermath of Friday's elementary
school shooting, a shattered New England town searched for clues
to why a young man would commit so heinous an act.
The life of Adam Lanza will be dissected, analyzed and
re-analyzed in the days to come as investigators dig into the
background of the 20-year-old, who law enforcement sources say
returned to his elementary school and opened fire.
Thus far, there are clues, but no answers.
Police have not even publicly confirmed Lanza as the
assailant who killed 20 young children between the ages of 5 and
10, plus six adults and himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School
in Newtown, Connecticut.
Another adult was found dead at a nearby home, bringing the
death toll to 28, but police would not confirm or deny media
reports that the person was Lanza's mother, Nancy.
Lanza was a shy and unusually intelligent student, two
former classmates recall.
In Newtown High School, he dressed more formally than other
students, often wearing khaki pants, button-down shirts and at
times, a pocket protector, said Tim Arnone who first met Lanza
at Sandy Hook.
The two of them joined the high school's audio-visual club,
also known as a tech club, and spent free periods playing video
games at the school's television station studio.
"It was definitely the nerdiest club in the school. We
called it the tech club. We had our own little section in the
room," Arnone, 20, told Reuters.
He said Lanza was "driven hard" to succeed academically by
his parents, particularly his mother. "She pushed him really
hard to be smarter and work harder in school," Arnone said.
Nancy Lanza and her husband, Peter Lanza, divorced in 2008,
according to public records. Peter Lanza could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Dan Holmes, owner of a landscaping firm, described Nancy
Lanza as an avid gun collector who once showed him a "high-end
rifle" that she had purchased.
"She said she would often go target shooting with her kids,"
he said.
Holmes said he had just last week decorated her yard with
Christmas garlands and lights.
She was "very nice, very pleasant and always very
appreciative of our work," Holmes said.
Police have not said what weapon or weapons were used in the
school killings.
A second former classmate, who declined to be identified,
described Lanza as smart but without many friends.
He said he met Lanza when both boys joined the local Boy
Scout troop. At that time, he said Lanza was a big fan of
Japanese culture, collecting Pokemon cards and playing the
PlayStation video game Dynasty Warriors, a weapons-based
animated fighting game released in the late 1990s.
"He was a very quiet kid," the friend said. "I remember
being his only friend in elementary school. He was always a
really nice kid, very polite."