NEWTOWN, Conn. Dec 17 Authorities investigating
the massacre of 20 students and six adults at an elementary
school are questioning two adults who were wounded in the
shooting and survived, Connecticut State Police said on Monday.
The two survivors of Friday's shooting at Sandy Hook
Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, are considered key
witnesses who may be able to help police reconstruct the steps
taken by the 20-year-old gunman who opened fire, State Police
Lieutenant J. Paul Vance said at a media briefing.
In addition to the 26 people he killed at the school, the
gunman killed his mother and himself.