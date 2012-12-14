(Corrects 19 paragraph to show child attends a nearby school)
* 28 dead, including 20 children, in mass shooting
* Town's churches plan memorial services
* "I don't think you are safe anywhere," resident says
By Chris Kaufman and Dave Gregorio
NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec 14 The peace and security of
the suburban Connecticut community of Newtown lay shattered on
Friday after a gunman attacked a primary school in one of the
worst mass shootings in U.S. history.
Tearful parents and children gathered around Sandy Hook
Elementary School by midday on Friday, surrounded by police
vehicles, as young and old alike struggled to make sense of a
shooting rampage that killed at least 28 people, including 20
children.
Mergim Bajraliu, a 17-year-old high school student, said he
was at his home nearby when he heard two shots. He and a
neighbor ran to the school to find his 9-year-old sister,
Venesa, a fourth-grader.
"My heart sank," he said, describing seeing two students
covered in blood being carried out of the building, one of whom
looked like his sister. To his relief, his sister later emerged
unharmed, and Bajraliu greeted her with a hug.
"I was like, 'Oh my God," Bajraliu said.
Police said a heavily armed gunman fatally shot 26 people,
including 20 children at the school, and was later found dead in
the school building. Another adult was found dead in the town,
which police were investigating as a related incident.
Home to about 27,000 people, the wealthy, wooded town of
Newtown is in southeastern Connecticut, about 80 miles (130 km)
northeast of New York City. It is a bedroom community, with many
homes situated on multiple acres of land and residents commuting
to larger cities including Hartford and Stamford.
"You can never be prepared for this kind of incident,"
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy told reporters. "What has
happened, what has transpired at this school building will leave
a mark on this community and every family impacted."
ILLUSIONS OF SAFETY SHATTERED
Local churches quickly organized evening memorial services
to help residents cope with the trauma that shattered their
illusions of safety.
"I don't think you are safe anywhere," said Lori Amaral, who
lives about 1/4 mile (400 metres) from the school. She added
that her college-age daughter and her friends were afraid even
to go out to the vigil.
"They are afraid to go anywhere," Amaral said.
John Hess was at the airport in Cleveland on Friday morning
when his wife, Patty, called him to tell him about the shooting.
He immediately hopped a plane home to Newtown, where his family
moved recently from nearby Stamford.
"We moved here because we thought it would be a safe
community," Hess said.
'IN A DAZE'
Parents of children at the school for
kindergarten-to-fourth-grade students gathered at a fire station
down the street from the school building to await news of their
children.
Helicopters hovered over the school building and scores of
cars were parked on lawns up and down the street, reflecting the
hurried response of police, parents and officials after the
shooting took place around 9:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT).
"Everybody was crying," said Alexis Wasik, 8, a third-grader
who was in the school when the shooting began. "I was a little
scared and felt sick to my stomach."
Friday's attack was the deadliest mass shooting at a U.S.
school since a 2007 sniper attack at Virginia Tech left 32
people dead.
"I am still in a daze," said Alexis' mother, Lynn. "My heart
is in a million pieces for the children."
Juanita Hall, a school counselor in nearby Ridgefield, whose
daughter attends a nearby school, said it would take time for
the residents to recover from the shock.
"The most difficult thing is to have a conversation with the
children about this. My immediate thoughts were about
Columbine," Hall said, referring to a 1999 incident in which
students at a Colorado high school killed 13 students and staff.
"It's going to take a very long time for this community to
get over this, if it's even possible. I'm not sure it's even
possible."
(Writing by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Peter Cooney)