NEWTOWN, Conn. Dec 15 Twelve girls, eight boys
and six adult women were killed in the shooting on Friday at the
Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the
state's chief medical examiner said on Saturday.
The children killed in the Connecticut school shooting were
all 6 or 7 years old, H. Wayne Carver told reporters.
One of the girls celebrated her seventh birthday just four
days before she was killed, according to a list of victims
Carver provided.
The gunman killed himself, authorities said. His body and
that of his mother, who was killed at her home nearby, would be
autopsied on Sunday, Carver said.