(The following contains some information from a Dec. 17 report,
but adds a new fund and details)
By Chelsea Emery
NEW YORK Dec 18 New funds are springing up to
aid families, first responders and others hurt by the elementary
school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Universities, professional groups, even individuals are
pooling resources or creating scholarships for those who
survived the attack or those who are struggling put their lives
back together after losing children, friends or colleagues.
After all, bills must still be paid even as parents take
days off work to arrange the unthinkable - funerals for their
young children. Those who tried to help the victims may need
financial or emotional support as they struggle with depression
after a shooter took the lives of 20 children and six adults.
Scholarship funds in the memory of those who died may provide
solace for many.
If you are seeking a way to help, there are a plethora of
options. But remember that in the wake of tragedy come many good
acts and a few scams.
Also your money may not always be used as you, or the
victims, hope. Indeed, families of people killed and wounded in
a shooting rampage inside a Colorado movie theater in July said
in August they were being denied a voice in how $5 million in
donations raised to help them was being dispersed.
So donate through long-standing and well-known organizations
or wait long enough to check the bona fides of a new one.
Here are some ideas for how you can contribute:
--Victoria Leigh Soto Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund (
www.easternct.edu/advancement/soto.html )
Upon learning that Eastern Connecticut State University
alumna Victoria Leigh Soto had died trying to protect her
first-grade students, the school on Monday created the fund to
support students who are preparing to be elementary school
teachers. The fund is so new that the specific criteria have not
yet been determined, said Edward Osborn, director of in the
office of University Relations.
"We wanted to start raising money as soon as we could," said
Osborn. "We will obviously not use the funds to award
scholarships before criteria are in place."
-- My Sandy Hook Family Fund (here)
Set up by the parents of children who survived and other
locals, this fund will help with funerals, as well as ongoing
living expenses such as food, mortgage payments, daycare,
insurance and fuel until they are back on solid ground.
-- Newtown Memorial Fund (here)
A fund founded by Brian Mauriello, who describes himself as
a long-term Newtown resident and a parent, to pay for short-term
expenses as well as a memorial and a multi-generational
foundation fund for the Newtown community.
-- Sandy Hook School Support Fund (newtown.uwwesternct.org/);
c/o Newtown Savings Bank
39 Main Street, Newtown CT 06470
This fund was set up by United Way of Western Connecticut
and the Newtown Savings Bank to provide support services to the
affected families and community. Among other efforts, it will
support day and night walk-in hours at the Newtown Youth and
Family Services Counseling Center