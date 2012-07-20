* Denver shooting casts pall over movie's future
* Box office watchers say too soon to predict box office
* Midnight screenings started strong at $30.6 million
By Bob Tourtellotte and Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, July 20 Warner Bros. studio on
Friday faced the prospect of seeing blockbuster "The Dark Knight
Rises" sink at box offices after a tragic movie theater shooting
in Denver, even as the film got off to a strong start across the
United States and Canada.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, said the
film took in $30.6 million at screenings just after midnight,
but those results could turn lower in the wake of a mass
shooting at one showing of the movie in a Denver suburb.
In New York, police planned to deploy officers at screenings
throughout the city as a precaution, and theaters nationwide
began reviewing and tightening security.
The head of Cinemark Holdings, owner of the Century
16 movie theater where the shooting occurred in Aurora,
Colorado, went on television to stress the safety of moviegoing.
Cinemark CEO Tim Warner called the shooting "a one-off tragedy."
"We play to 250 to 255 million people a year with very
little incidents. As so, the movie theaters are a very safe and
secure environment," Warner said on CNBC.
"The Dark Knight Rises," which is based on the exploits of
crime-fighting superhero Batman, is one of this year's major
movie releases. Some box office watchers had believed its U.S.
and Canadian ticket sales could reach as high as $198 million
over this debut weekend, just shy of the $207 million opening
set by "The Avengers" earlier this year. The movie cost Warner
Bros. $250 million to produce and tens of millions more to
market.
But at a midnight premiere in Denver, a gunman wearing a gas
mask and a bulletproof vest hurled a gas canister inside the
theater and opened fire on moviegoers, killing 12 people and
injuring scores more.
Hollywood box office watchers said it was too soon to know
exactly how ticket sales would be impacted by the event as the
industry has never faced a situation like this one.
"It's too early to tell. This is a tragic and unprecedented
event," said Paul Dergarabedian, box office watcher for
Hollywood.com Box Office.
Phil Contrino, editor of Boxoffice.com, echoed those
sentiments, saying "nobody's ever encountered this before" and
added that the first concerns should be for the people and
families who were affected by the shooting.
Contrino said the impact on Hollywood and the industry could
go beyond just "The Dark Knight Rises" to all films in theaters
if people stay away, and it could extend well into the future if
the event lingers in people's minds.
Others said the incident would do little to dampen turnout
for "The Dark Knight Rises," the finale to a popular Batman
saga.
"As horrible as this was, it is likely to affect 'The Dark'
at the edges and won't take away that many viewers," said Tony
Wible, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott who follows
entertainment companies and theater chains. "There are only a
few people who won't come out to see a movie because of this."
Warner Bros. issued the midnight box office number but had
no further comment. It is the second highest midnight screening
total ever, behind 2011's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
- Part II," which raked in $43.5 million in its midnight
screenings.
The studio yanked from theaters the promotional trailer for
its upcoming crime thriller "Gangster Squad." Set in the 1940s
and 1950s, "Gangster Squad" chronicles the Los Angeles Police
Department's fight to keep the mafia out of its city.
The trailer, which had been playing ahead of "The Dark
Knight Rises" in some locations, features a scene in which men
open fire with machine guns on an audience in a movie theater.
Some industry experts said the studio should scale back its
promotions for the film.
"Warner Brothers should show sensitivity and pull the ads
for a week, certainly in Denver, and maybe around the country,"
said former Columbia Pictures marketing head Peter Sealey.
The movie, said Sealey, already "had incredible word of
mouth. They probably don't even need to advertise over the next
week to have a truly huge film."
Earlier this year, Warner pulled video ads for "Extremely
Loud and Incredibly Close" around Ground Zero in New York after
residents there complained it's depiction of the Sept. 11
terrorist attack was insensitive.
Elsewhere, the National Association of Theatre Owners, a
trade industry association representing movie theater owners,
said in a statement its member companies were "working closely
with local law enforcement agencies and reviewing security
procedures."
The ArcLight Cinemas in Los Angeles increased security at
all locations and said "Dark Knight" screenings would continue
as planned, according to a message from the theater on Twitter.
Carmike Cinemas, the nation's fourth-largest theater chain,
said it uses uniformed "law enforcement officers and
plainclothes agents" and other security measures at its 237
theaters.
Carmike, which occasionally searches bags its customers
bring into the theater, isn't likely to increase security
measures to include metal detectors or search moviegoers, said
Terrell Mayton, the company's director of marketing.
Shares of movie theater chains dropped on Friday after the
killings.
Cinemark Holdings, owner of the Century 16 movie
theater where the shooting occurred, dropped 4.6 percent to
close at $23.15 on the New York Stock Exchange. Regal
Entertainment Group shares fell 4.4 percent to close at
$13.54 on Nasdaq. Shares of Carmike slipped 2.3 percent to
$14.48, also on Nasdaq.
Cinemark, in a statement, said it was "working closely" with
law enforcement authorities in Aurora and was "deeply saddened"
by the incident.
Shares of Time Warner Inc, the media conglomerate
that owns the Warner Bros. studio, which produced "Dark Knight
Rises," dropped 28 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $38.86 on the NYSE.