AURORA, Colo., July 21 An explosion occurred at
the booby-trapped apartment of the man suspected in Friday's
mass shooting at a Denver-area movie theater, a Reuters witness
said.
In an operation called a "render-safe procedure," conducted
remotely by a bomb squad, a robot placed a tube -- known as a
"water shot" -- near the improvised explosive device in the
apartment and backed out at a safe distance. The water shot was
then detonated.
