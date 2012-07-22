By Chris Francescani
| AURORA, Colo., July 21
AURORA, Colo., July 21 The sophisticated
booby-trap devices Denver-area shooting suspect James Holmes set
at his apartment could have killed first responders and
destroyed the apartment complex in a massive inferno, an
official involved in the probe said on Saturday.
Bomb experts entered the 800-square-foot apartment in the
Denver suburb of Aurora after a controlled explosion on
Saturday. Inside they found 30 aerial shells filled with
gunpowder, two containers brimming with liquid accelerants and
an unknown number of bullets left to explode in the resulting
fire, according to a law enforcement official on the scene with
expertise in improvised explosives.
"Given the amount of explosives that were there, if they
detonated ideally, you would have had a very ample explosion
with an ensuing thermal effect from the incendiary liquids that
would have destroyed that apartment complex," the official, who
spoke on condition of anonymity, said.
"It's safe to say that whole building would have burned. The
explosion would have certainly removed the interior walls in the
building and some of the exterior walls" of the brick-built
apartment complex, the source added.
Graduate school dropout Holmes, 24, is in police custody and
accused of killing 12 and injuring 58 people at a Denver-area
movie theater.
Police suspect he left a stereo device on a timer in his
apartment that blared loud music into the early hours, to lure
first responders to the carefully rigged home.
The gunpowder filled aerial shells - compared in some
accounts to mortars used at public firework displays - were
spread throughout the living room area. The shells were wired to
an improvised control box in the kitchen.
Designed to be triggered by entry to the apartment, the
ensuing blast, conflagration and flying shrapnel from exploding
bullets, was clearly designed to kill first responders at the
scene.
"There's no doubt in our minds that the trap that was set
was purposeful, to kill, murder and maim any first responders,
be it through fire or explosion," the source said.
UNCOMMON SOPHISTICATION
Construction of the potentially lethal booby trap showed a
rarely seen degree of sophistication for an improvised bomb made
in the United States, where amateur efforts rarely move beyond
simple pipe bombs - with explosive material packed into a piece
of tubing and detonated with match heads.
"I think maybe using the bullets maybe shows lack of
knowledge, but there is a level of sophistication to everything
else we saw in the apartment. Ninety-five percent of the stuff
you see is really juvenile and experimental: PVC piping, match
head, gun powder," the source said. "But this showed a level of
sophistication."
Holmes had been a Ph.D. candidate in neuroscience at
University of Colorado-Anshutz Medical Campus.
Rendering the apartment safe was a challenge to seasoned
experts, who gained a close look at the devices before defusing
them by peering into the apartment from a cherry picker.
After studying the devices, bomb disposal experts used a
remote-controlled robot that deployed a 'water shot' that
neutralized the control box in the kitchen. They then disposed
of the explosives.
They were packed in sand and taken by dump truck to a site
east of Denver, where they will be destroyed, the source said.
(Editing by Tim Gaynor and Stacey Joyce)