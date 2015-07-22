By Keith Coffman and Daniel Wallis
Colorado movie massacre trial tore into the state's governor at
a news conference, calling him arrogant and weak for giving the
mass murderer a reprieve from execution.
This was two years ago, and Arapahoe County District
Attorney George Brauchler was not talking about James Holmes,
who last week was found guilty on all counts by a jury for
fatally shooting 12 people and wounding 70 at a midnight
premiere of a Batman film in July 2012.
At the time, Brauchler was responding to Governor John
Hickenlooper's decision to grant a temporary reprieve in an
earlier Denver-area mass killing. That case sheds light on the
political sensitivities surrounding the ultimate punishment in
Colorado.
On Wednesday, the jury which convicted Holmes on 165 counts
of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and explosives charges
begin the penalty phase of the trial. After hearing more weeks
of testimony, they will decide if the California native is to be
executed by lethal injection, or serve life in prison with no
possibility of parole.
Colorado has executed just one inmate in nearly 50 years.
Still, a Denver Post poll last year showed 63 percent of state
residents surveyed support the death penalty. In the case of
Holmes, a separate poll by the newspaper this week showed an
overwhelming 70 percent favored execution for the former
neuroscience graduate student. That poll had received more than
5,800 votes by Tuesday afternoon.
Two years ago, Brauchler called his news conference at the
state Capitol to denounce Hickenlooper's granting of a so-called
"temporary reprieve" to the state's longest-serving death row
inmate. Nathan Dunlap was convicted in 1996 of killing four
workers at a pizza restaurant where he had recently been fired.
The temporary reprieve meant the governor's successor could
reinstate Dunlap's death sentence, and the prosecutor decried
the decision as indecisive, and "clemency light."
"You hear frustration and anger in my voice because those
victims that have waited patiently for justice for 20 years will
now wait for years more," Brauchler told reporters at the time.
CORRECTIONS OFFICER KILLED
In addition to Dunlap there are two other convicted
murderers on Colorado's death row. All three African-American
men were prosecuted by the same Arapahoe County District
Attorney's office, and all attended the same suburban Denver
high school.
But that is only part of the state's story with the death
penalty. At least four Colorado death sentences were overturned
after the U.S Supreme Court ruled only juries could condemn an
inmate to death. The ruling said laws in Colorado and other
states were unconstitutional because they let judges impose the
death sentence.
Another inmate's death sentence was commuted to life after
it was learned jurors consulted a Bible during deliberations.
In another high-profile recent case, prosecutors sought the
death penalty for Edward Montour, an inmate who was already
serving a life sentence for killing his 11-week-old daughter.
Montour beat corrections officer Eric Autobee to death with a
ladle in a prison kitchen in 2002.
Acting as his own lawyer, Montour pleaded guilty to
first-degree murder and was sentenced to death by a judge. The
sentence was one of those overturned by the Supreme Court ruling
against judge-imposed death sentences.
The case landed back in the district attorney's office, and
Brauchler vowed to try Montour again and seek the death penalty.
But the saga took an unexpected twist when the victim's
father, Robert Autobee, a former corrections officer, went
public with his opposition to the execution of his son's killer.
Autobee, 60, launched a campaign against the death penalty
and was soon embroiled in a war of words with Brauchler, who
filed a motion seeking to have Autobee barred from testifying at
Montour's trial.
And the case then took a further turn last year when
Montour's new lawyers uncovered evidence that he may have been
unjustly convicted in his daughter's death. The infant may have
suffered from a medical condition, the lawyers said, and her
father may not have inflicted her injuries.
Brauchler relented, and allowed Montour to plead guilty to
killing the prison guard in exchange for a life sentence.
Autobee has since attended parts of the movie massacre
trial, and one day sat with Holmes' parents, Arlene and Bob.
Autobee said the gunman's mother contacted him after she read
about his campaign to end the death penalty.
"I could feel their pain, and decided that if I'm going to
be against the death penalty, I need to be visible," Autobee
told Reuters by telephone.
