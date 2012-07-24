LOS ANGELES, July 24 A fund to raise money for families of the victims in last week's theater shooting at a screening of the new Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises" has raised nearly $2 million, including donations from Warner Bros, the studio behind the movie.

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper said in a statement on Tuesday that contributions to GivingFirst.org, which is collecting the funds, have come from Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures, other corporations, individuals, families and foundations.

"The needs will be great and we look forward to seeing the fund grow exponentially. This money will help those impacted by this tragedy begin to recover and rebuild their lives," Hickenlooper said.

Warner Bros confirmed to Reuters that it had donated but would not disclose the amount. A local Colorado Fox television station, Fox31 Denver, reported that the studio had donated $1 million, citing sources.

Twelve people were killed and 58 injured in the shooting rampage that took place on Friday morning just after midnight when alleged gunman James Eagan Holmes, 24, entered a theater in a gas mask and opened fire on the audience.

Twenty people remained hospitalized on Tuesday, with seven in critical condition. Holmes was arrested shortly after the shooting and will appear in court Monday to face formal charges.

Donations to the victims' fund will go to nonprofit organizations that are offering direct support to those affected by the shooting, including the Community First Foundation, Aurora Mental Health Center and other victim outreach programs.

For related stories see.