DENVER, Sept 21 Three Colorado moviegoers who
were hurt when a gunman opened fire in a crowded theater in July
sued the owners of the theater, Cinemark USA, on Friday accusing
it of failing to provide adequate security, their lawyers said.
The action marks the first known civil lawsuits filed over
the July 20 shooting at a suburban Denver screening of the
Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises" that killed 12 people and
wounded 58 others.
James Holmes, a former neuroscience graduate student at the
University of Colorado, has been charged with murder and
attempted murder in the case.
"Readily available security procedures, security equipment
and security personnel would likely have prevented or deterred
the gunman from accomplishing his planned assault on the
theater's patrons," the law firm of Keating, Wagner, Polidori
and Free said in a statement.
Representatives of Cinemark could not immediately be reached
for comment on the suits.
Prosecutors have depicted Holmes as a young man whose once
promising academic career was in tatters as he failed graduate
school exams in June and one of his professors suggested he may
not have been a good fit for his competitive Ph.D. program.
They have said that Holmes lost his access to the University
of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus after making unspecified
threats to a professor on June 12, after which he began a
voluntary withdrawal from his program.
They said Holmes began "a detailed and complex plan" to
commit murder and obtain an arsenal of guns and protective armor
after he was denied access to campus facilities.
On the day of the shooting, Holmes bought a ticket to the
midnight screening, then left the theater through an exit door
he propped open on his way out, prosecutors said. Holmes then
put on a gas mask and ballistic protective gear before returning
to the theater and spraying the crowd with gunfire.
Holmes' attorney Daniel King, who analysts said appeared to
be laying the groundwork for a possible insanity defense, has
said his client suffers from an unspecified mental illness and
tried to get help before the shooting.