DENVER Oct 1 Relatives of victims of a Colorado
movie theater shooting rampage demanded on Monday that President
Barack Obama and Mitt Romney address gun violence in their first
presidential debate this week in Denver.
In a letter to debate moderator Jim Lehrer, relatives of
eight of the 12 people who died at a midnight screening of "The
Dark Knight Rises" in July urged him to ask the men who want to
lead the country about mass shootings in Colorado at Wednesday
night's debate.
"To ignore the problem of gun violence where two of the
worst shootings in U.S. history took place - Aurora and
Columbine - would not only be noticeable by its absence but
would slight the memories of our loved ones killed," the letter
said.
James Holmes, a former neuroscience graduate student, has
been charged with murder and attempted murder in the July 20
rampage, one of the worst U.S. outbursts of gun violence in
recent years. In addition to those killed, 58 people were
wounded.
That rampage took place about 15 miles (24 km) from the
scene of a 1999 shooting at Columbine High School, where two
students shot dead a teacher and 12 students before committing
suicide.
A spokesman for the Public Broadcasting System's "NewsHour"
show that Lehrer hosts said the group's letter was passed along
to him and that Lehrer was en route to Denver for the debate at
the University of Denver and not available for comment.
Talk of reining in America's gun culture is considered
politically risky for Obama ahead of the November election. He
called for an end to "senseless violence" after the movie
theater shootings and another this summer at a Sikh temple in
Wisconsin but has been careful not to take a stand on gun
control.
Romney has said that additional laws would not have stopped
the massacre.
In a separate initiative, a man wounded in the theater
shooting, Stephen Barton, appears in a television ad that will
air nationally this week in which he asks the candidates to
explain how they would reduce gun violence.
"I never thought I'd be a shooting victim until I was
bleeding on a floor in Aurora," Barton said in a statement. "I
was lucky, but I've seen what happens when dangerous people get
their hands on guns. And I think it's fair to ask the men who
want to lead the country to get past the platitudes and give us
a serious plan to address a serious problem."
The ad features Barton sitting in an empty theater
explaining how he was shot in the face and neck, adding that
48,000 Americans will be killed by firearms in the next four
years unless lawmakers take action.
The ad is sponsored by Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a
coalition of 725 U.S. mayors led by Michael Bloomberg of New
York and Thomas Menino of Boston that advocates closing
loopholes in gun laws to prevent felons, the mentally ill and
"other dangerous people" from obtaining firearms.
Bloomberg said in a statement about Barton's ad: "When the
candidates walk into that auditorium, I hope they'll be thinking
about another theater a few miles away where a dozen people were
murdered, and dozens more were injured like Stephen."
(Editing By Cynthia Johnston)