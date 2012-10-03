DENVER Oct 3 Attorneys for accused Colorado
theater gunman James Holmes are demanding an investigation into
the release of a recent booking photo of their client and leaks
about a notebook he sent to his psychiatrist, court documents
showed on Wednesday.
Public defenders complained in the documents that a recent
picture of Holmes released to the media violated a gag order
imposed by Arapahoe County District Court Judge William
Sylvester in the case.
Holmes, a 24-year-old former neuroscience graduate student,
is accused of opening fire at a suburban Denver movie theater
during a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" on July
20, killing 12 moviegoers and wounding 58 others.
In a motion to the court, the defense asked the judge to
order a probe into how and why the picture was taken and
distributed to the media. It also asks the court to consider
what sanctions might be "an appropriate response to this
violation."
Holmes appeared at his last hearing with short-cropped brown
hair, looking starkly different than in his initial mug shot and
earlier court hearings where he sported tousled longer hair that
was dyed red.
After that hearing, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office
released a new photo of a Holmes with close-cropped hair.
Sylvester ruled that the booking photo issue will be
addressed at Holmes' next court hearing on Oct. 11. Arapahoe
County Sheriff Grayson Robinson told Reuters he would "await ...
the judge's evaluation of this matter."
In a separate filing, defense lawyers requested the judge
impose sanctions on prosecutors for information about the
contents of a package Holmes mailed that was leaked to Fox News
days after the massacre, purportedly detailing plans for the
rampage.
Initially, prosecutors sought to look at the package's
contents, but defense attorneys objected, saying the parcel was
mailed to psychiatrist Lynne Fenton, who once treated Holmes,
and fell under doctor-patient privilege.
Prosecutors abruptly dropped their bid to review the
package, but defense lawyers said it was obvious from
information they have received that law enforcement leaked
details of the parcel to Fox News, which they said impedes their
client's right to a fair trial.
"The discovery received thus far supports the defense's
concern that the government was responsible for leaking
information about the contents of the package to the media," the
motion said.
In documents released last week, a detective said he
"fanned" through the contents of the notebook and that the
package also contained "burnt currency."
(Editing by Mary Slosson, Cynthia Johnston and Cynthia
Osterman)