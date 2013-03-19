By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, March 19
DENVER, March 19 A Fox News journalist ordered
to testify about confidential sources she cited in a story about
the 2012 Colorado theater massacre is seeking a postponement to
appeal the ruling, court documents made public on Tuesday
showed.
New York-based TV reporter Jana Winter was ordered by
Arapahoe County District Judge William Sylvester to appear in
Colorado next month to testify about her story, which linked a
notebook to accused gunman James Holmes. The story was reported
after the judge issued a gag order in the case.
A New York judge issued a subpoena for Winter at Sylvester's
request after several law enforcement officers denied under oath
that they were the source for the story and Sylvester said there
was no other way to trace the leak.
Holmes, a 25-year-old former neuroscience graduate student
at the University of Colorado, is accused of killing 12 people
and wounding 58 others during a screening of "The Dark Knight
Rises" Batman movie in a suburban Denver theater last July
Prosecutors have charged the California native with multiple
counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder for the
shooting rampage.
Citing two anonymous law enforcement sources, Winter's story
said that a notebook Holmes sent to university psychiatrist
Lynne Fenton contained details of the upcoming massacre.
In a letter to Sylvester made public on Tuesday, Winter's
lawyer, Michael Theis, said the out-of-state subpoena was filled
with "a number of reversible errors," and more time was needed
to file an appeal.
"We submit that forcing Ms. Winter, who also has rights both
as a journalist and as a citizen from outside ... Colorado, to
testify before she has the opportunity to advocate her very
strong legal position ... is not in the interests of justice,"
the letter said.
Holmes' public defenders said the story jeopardized their
client's right to a fair trial and asked Sylvester to impose
sanctions on prosecutors for the leak.
But Theis said New York's shield law, which protects
journalists from having to reveal sources, is "absolute" and
trumps Colorado's less rigorous standard, which offers just
qualified protection for confidential sources.
Theis accused Holmes' public defenders of "dilatory"
tactics, and said that defense lawyers threatened to file
contempt of court charges in New York against Winter if she
refused to testify.
At a hearing last week, Sylvester entered a not guilty plea
for Holmes but said that the plea can be change at a later date
to not guilty by reason of insanity.
Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler said he
will notify the court next month if he intends to seek the death
penalty.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Steve Orlofsky)