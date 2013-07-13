By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, July 12
DENVER, July 12 A Colorado judge denied a
request by a Fox News journalist on Friday to view a notebook
accused movie theater gunman James Holmes sent to his
psychiatrist that reportedly detailed his plans to commit mass
murder.
New York-based reporter Jana Winter had sought access to the
notebook as she fights subpoenas seeking to force her to divulge
confidential sources that she used in a story about its contents
while a court-imposed gag order was in place.
Holmes, 25, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree
murder and attempted murder for a barrage of gunfire on July 20,
2012 in Aurora, Colorado that left 12 dead and 58 others wounded
during a midnight screening of the Batman film "The Dark Knight
Rises." A dozen others suffered non-gunshot injuries in the
ensuing pandemonium.
The former doctoral student of neuroscience has pleaded not
guilty by reason of insanity, and prosecutors have said they
intend to seek the death penalty if Holmes is convicted.
Winter's story, which cited two law enforcement sources,
appeared five days after the shooting. Holmes' public defenders
have pushed to have Winter reveal her sources, which they say
compromised their client's right to a fair trial.
Winter's attorneys had said in court filings she would not
report on the notebook's contents if she were allowed to view
it, but wanted access to evaluate how critical the content would
be to the case against Holmes.
But Arapahoe County District Judge Carlos Samour Jr. said it
would be "the height of irony" to allow Winter access to the
notebook.
"The requested inspection, in essence, would give Winter
exclusive media coverage of the contents of the notebook,"
Samour wrote. "The Court will not allow such a perverse result."
At an earlier hearing, several police and bomb technicians
who saw the package containing the notebook denied under oath
that they were Winter's sources.
But Samour did say that if Winter were to state under oath -
without revealing her sources - that none of the officers who
previously testified were the source of the story, that could
impact his decision on whether to quash the subpoena.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh)