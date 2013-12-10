By Daniel Wiessner
ALBANY N.Y. Dec 10 A Fox News reporter will not
have to divulge the confidential sources who provided
information for her story on the 2012 mass shooting at a
Colorado movie theater, New York's highest court ruled on
Tuesday, reversing two lower court rulings.
New York State's Court of Appeals said ordering
Manhattan-based reporter Jana Winter to testify in a Colorado
court, where she would be asked to reveal her sources, would
undermine New York's long history of freedom of the press.
"Safeguarding the anonymity of those who provide information
in confidence is perhaps the core principle of New York's
journalistic privilege, as is evident from our colonial
tradition, the constitutional text and the legislative history
of the Shield Law," Judge Victoria Graffeo wrote for the court.
Fox News called the 6-1 decision a victory for journalism,
while defense lawyers for accused mass murderer James Holmes
feared the ruling could have dire implications for their client.
"This is a death penalty case in which the credibility of
law enforcement witnesses may determine whether a man lives or
dies," said Daniel Arshack, Holmes' attorney. "To prohibit
testimony which could affect that decision simply shocks the
conscience."
Because Winter lives and works in New York, the case was
heard in state court in Manhattan, which ruled in Holmes' favor,
as did the mid-level appeals court. Even so, the difference in
New York and Colorado state laws worked in Winter's favor on
Tuesday. New York's stricter shield law bars its courts from
forcing a reporter to reveal confidential sources.
"Today's ruling is a major win for all journalists," Roger
Ailes, the chairman and CEO of Fox News, said in a statement.
"The protection of Jana Winter's confidential sources was
necessary for the survival of journalism and democracy as a
whole."
The case in question was the July 2012 shooting spree at a
suburban Denver cinema in which 12 moviegoers were killed and
dozens more injured during a midnight screening of the Batman
film "The Dark Knight Rises."
Holmes, 25, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree
murder and attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty by reason
of insanity.
As part of their investigation, police took possession of a
notebook Holmes had mailed to a psychiatrist shortly before the
shootings. The judge handling the case subsequently issued a gag
order barring police and attorneys from divulging the contents
of the notebook to the public.
The day the order was issued, Fox News published an online
story by Winter claiming the notebook was "full of details about
how (Holmes) was going to kill people." The article indicated
two unnamed law enforcement officials had shared the information
with Winter.
Holmes' attorneys moved to sanction the officials
responsible for the leak. The 14 officials who had knowledge of
the notebook's contents all denied speaking with Winter,
according to the Court of Appeals.
As a result, Holmes' team sought to compel Winter to testify
about her sources.
Holmes' attorneys maintained that any issues related to the
exposure of confidential sources should be decided under
Colorado's shield law, which allows judges to order reporters to
disclose sources if it is deemed "material and necessary."
Winter's lawyers argued New York's more expansive law
applied and being ordered to testify would result in the end of
her career as a journalist or, if she refused, her
incarceration.