DENVER, July 20 The fifth-grade teacher of
Colorado theater gunman James Holmes on Monday described his
former pupil as a popular, bright student in testimony which
defense lawyers hope will spare the convicted mass murderer from
execution.
Last week, a jury of nine women and three men found Holmes
guilty of fatally shooting 12 moviegoers and wounding 70 others
during a midnight screening of the Batman film "The Dark Knight
Rises" at a Denver-area multiplex in July 2012.
Paul Karrer, a teacher at the central California elementary
school that Holmes attended during the 1998-99 school year, was
testifying on the third anniversary of the massacre ahead of a
sentencing hearing where the same jurors will decide if the
27-year-old should be executed or serve a life sentence.
Karrer said that Holmes, whom he knew as "Jimmy," was a
smiling, athletic boy who other pupils looked up to. He and
another student were so far ahead of other students
academically, Karrer said, that they even wrote the code for
their own website, long before such knowledge was common place.
"He was like a renaissance child," Karrer said of Holmes.
Karrer was unavailable to testify during the forthcoming
sentencing phase of the trial, so his testimony was videotaped
outside the presence of the jury, and will be screened later for
the panel in open court.
During the guilt phase of the trial, defense lawyers said
that after Holmes' family moved back to southern California he
began to exhibit signs of mental illness that culminated into
full-blown schizophrenia.
Two court-appointed psychiatrists concluded that while
Holmes is severely mentally ill, he was sane when he planned and
carried out the rampage.
The jury rejected the testimony of two psychiatrists who
were hired by the defense and said that the former neuroscience
graduate student was insane. The jurors can, however, take that
into account when deciding on his punishment.
The sentencing phase of the trial, which begins on
Wednesday, is expected to last up to a month.
