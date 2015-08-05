(New throughout, adds more victim testimony, closing arguments
due Thursday)
By Keith Coffman
CENTENNIAL, Colo. Aug 5 The teenage daughter of
a Colorado movie rampage victim broke down repeatedly on
Wednesday as she described how she saw her father murdered
beside her, and told jurors how her family was "broken" by James
Holmes' 2012 massacre.
"I'm a mess up here," Cierra Cowden sobbed on the witness
stand. "It's selfish to say, but I just miss him being my dad
... I just miss him being there."
The jury has heard from more than a dozen victims in two
days of testimony in the penalty phase of Holmes' trial. The
nine women and three men will next hear closing arguments before
deciding if the 27-year-old convicted mass killer should be put
to death for murdering 12 people and wounding 70 in his attack.
Cowden was 16 years old and sitting with her elder sister
and their father Gordon at the Century 16 cinema in Aurora when
Holmes opened fire inside the crowded midnight screening of the
Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises."
She said that earlier, her dad had joked that he bought them
tickets to a Disney movie, but she wanted to see Batman. She
recalled everyone's excitement during the previews, and how they
laughed together. Not long into the movie, the shooting began.
Prosecutor Lisa Teesch-Maguire asked Cowden, now a
19-year-old college student, for her last memory of her father.
"When the shooting started, he started to get up .... he
started to move forward, then he hesitated and turned to make
sure we were coming too," she replied, wiping away tears.
She said she tried to "wake up" her father after he was
shot. "When I touched him, I thought immediately that he was
dead," Cowden said, still crying.
But she still did not know for sure her dad had been killed
when she and her sister were taken to a nearby high school with
other survivors.
'ANGELIC LITTLE GIRL'
Later, a police officer drove them to their father's home,
but had to break the lock to let them in because the keys were
still in their dad's pocket.
Eventually, they reached their mother by phone and she came
over. All they could tell her was that their father had not run
out of the theater with them.
"She was crying so hard, it was like she couldn't breathe,"
Cowden said of her mom. "She was hysterical almost. She was
calling all these hospitals."
They were later notified that he was dead.
The jurors also heard emotional testimony from the
grandfather and mother of the youngest victim, six-year-old
Veronica Moser-Sullivan. Holmes shot her four times.
They also watched videos of Veronica unwrapping gifts next
to a Christmas tree, surrounded by relatives.
"She was an angelic little girl," her grandfather, Robert
Sullivan, told the hushed court.
Veronica's mother, Ashley Moser, had just learned she was
pregnant on the day of the rampage and was shot herself. She
also lost her unborn child. Testifying from a motorized
wheelchair, Moser said her daughter had just learned to read.
"She was my best friend," she wept. "She was my life."
Asked by Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour
if he would testify in the final part of the trial's sentencing
phase, Holmes replied: "I choose not to testify."
The former neuroscience graduate student, who has shown
almost no reaction throughout the proceedings, also opted not to
make a written allocution statement. That would have let him
address the jurors without exposing himself to cross-examination
by the district attorney.
Both sides will make closing arguments on Thursday
afternoon, then the jury will deliberate one last time.
If they vote unanimously for the death penalty, Holmes will
be executed by lethal injection. Otherwise, he will serve life
with no possibility of parole.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Additional reporting and writing
by Daniel Wallis; Editing by David Gregorio)