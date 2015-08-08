(Updates throughout with quotes from juror, prosecutor; details
on trial)
By Keith Coffman
CENTENNIAL, Colo. Aug 7 A Colorado jury
sentenced movie rampage gunman James Holmes to life without
parole on Friday, rejecting the death penalty for the
27-year-old who entered a midnight screening of a Batman film
wielding a semi-automatic rifle, shotgun and pistol and killed a
dozen people.
After less than a day of deliberations, and in a surprise to
many legal experts and those in the packed courtroom, the jurors
said they were unable to reach a unanimous decision condemning
Holmes to execution. They found him guilty last month on all
counts for his July 20, 2012 massacre. Seventy people were also
wounded.
Holmes showed no reaction. The former neuroscience graduate
student stared straight ahead with his hands in his pockets as
the judge announced the decision.
The verdict brings to an end an often-delayed, lengthy, and
high-profile trial just a little more than three years after his
rampage in a suburban Denver multiplex put a spotlight on gun
control, mental illness and security in public spaces.
Sandy Phillips, whose daughter Jessica Ghawi was murdered by
Holmes, commiserated outside the courtroom after the verdict
with a wheelchair-bound survivor, Caleb Medley.
"Justice is not served. Sorry, Caleb," she told him. As two
members of Holmes' court-appointed defense team walked past,
Phillips said: "I wonder how it feels to save the life of a mass
murderer? Good job."
Nine jurors were in favor of the death penalty, a member of
the panel said later. One was against execution, and the other
two were on the fence, she said, without giving her name.
"I think primarily it was the mental illness," Juror 17 told
reporters, referring to the reasoning given by the hold-out.
Because the jurors could not agree, Holmes serves a
mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole. They
would have had to be unanimous for a death penalty to be
imposed. The defense had said Holmes suffers from schizophrenia
and was not in control of his actions.
In his closing argument to the jury, District Attorney
George Brauchler had argued that the gunman deserved to die for
the "horror and evil" he wrought inside the screening of "The
Dark Knight Rises" at the Century 16 multiplex in Aurora.
Dozens of wounded survivors testified during the trial about
how they attempted to hide from his hail of bullets, some of
them steel-penetrating rounds, or stumbled over the bodies of
loved ones as they tried to flee.
Prosecutors said Holmes aimed to slaughter all 400 theater
goers. But he failed to kill more, they said, in part because a
drum magazine he bought to boost his firepower jammed.
'HE GOT WHAT HE WANTED'
Brauchler told a news conference after the verdict that he
was disappointed and had failed. But he thanked the jurors for
doing "a hell of a job" under intense scrutiny.
"I don't think there's any doubt that he got what he
wanted," the prosecutor said of the gunman.
The proceedings against Holmes began in late April and
reached penalty phase closing arguments on Thursday after 60
days of trial, 306 witnesses, and the introduction of nearly
2,700 pieces of evidence.
While the jury rejected Holmes' plea of not guilty by reason
of insanity during the guilt phase of the trial, defense lawyer
Tamara Brady had said all the doctors the panel heard from in
court agreed that he was nonetheless seriously mentally ill.
In her closing argument, Brady had asked the jurors whether
they were ready to sign the death warrant of a mentally ill
person, and she said they would have to live with that decision
for the rest of their lives.
Holmes had remained mostly expressionless throughout the
trial, occasionally turning to look when a photograph of himself
appeared on a court television. His attorneys say his "aloof or
distracted" demeanor is caused by anti-psychosis drugs he is
given which treat, but do not cure, his mental illness.
It was not immediately clear where Holmes will serve his
life sentence. He could be transferred out of state.
Holmes graduated with honors from the University of
California, Riverside, and had no previous criminal record. But
he had been seeing a school psychiatrist and dropped out of a
graduate program at the University of Colorado's Anschutz
Medical Campus in Aurora just weeks before the attack.
He bought a ticket for the screening before slipping out to
his car behind the building, and changing into what prosecutors
called a "kill suit" of ballistic helmet, gas mask, and
head-to-toe body armor.
He returned and threw a teargas canister into the theater,
then opened fire. Police officers arrested Holmes outside. When
asked if he had an accomplice, he replied: "No, it's just me."
He declined to testify in his own defense.
