* Suspect accumulated material for months - police
* Devices would have destroyed apartment building - police
* President Obama to visit Colorado on Sunday
* Coroner IDs victims; youngest is 6 years old
By Chris Francescani and Mary Slosson
AURORA, Colo., July 21 Deliveries received by
the man accused of committing a movie house massacre at a
Denver-area premiere of the new "Batman" film suggest months of
"calculation and deliberation" leading up to the shooting
rampage that killed 12 people, police said on Saturday.
Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates discussed the shipments as
local and federal authorities completed the painstaking process
of disarming suspect James Holmes' apartment, which was found
booby-trapped with explosive devices after the shooting at a
multiplex theater several miles away.
On Saturday, the local coroner's officer released the names
of the 12 people killed. As evening fell, residents gathered at
a local high school to mourn the passing of a classmate who
graduated in May.
"We've become aware that the suspect over the last four
months received a high volume of deliveries to both his work and
home addresses," Oates said. "This begins to explain how he got
his hands on all the magazines and ammunition.
"We also think it begins to explain some of the materials he
had in his apartment," Oates said. "What we're seeing here is
evidence of some calculation and deliberation."
A gunman wearing a full suit of tactical body armor, helmet
and gas mask opened fire at a packed midnight showing of "The
Dark Knight Rises" early on Friday morning, killing 12 people
and wounding 58. Holmes, 24, was arrested minutes later in a
parking lot behind the cinema.
Among the dead were a 6-year-old girl who had just learned
to swim, a young man celebrating his 27th birthday and an
aspiring sportscaster who missed by minutes being on the scene
of a Toronto mall shooting earlier this summer.
The mass shooting stunned the nation, evoking memories of
the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, 17
miles (27 km) from Aurora, where two students opened fire and
killed 12 students and a teacher.
It also reverberated in the U.S. presidential race. Both
President Barack Obama and his Republican rival, Mitt Romney,
toned down their campaigns on Friday, pulled ads from Colorado
and dedicated scheduled events to the victims.
Obama was scheduled to travel to Colorado on Sunday to honor
the shooting victims, an administration official said.
'THE JOKER'
Those who witnessed the shooting told of a horrific scene,
with dazed victims bleeding from bullet wounds, spitting up
blood and crying for help.
"I slipped on some blood and landed on a lady. I shook her
and said, 'We need to go; get up,' and there was no response, so
I presumed she was dead," said Tanner Coon, 17.
When police arrested Holmes, he was armed with an AR-15
assault rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a Glock .40-caliber
handgun, Oates said. Police found an additional Glock
.40-caliber handgun in his car, parked just outside the
theater's rear emergency exit, he said.
Police said Holmes had purchased the weapons legally at
three area gun stores in the last 60 days and bought 6,000
rounds of ammunition online, including a 100-round drum magazine
for an assault rifle.
Arapahoe County Sheriff Grayson Robinson said the suspect
was being held in solitary confinement to protect him from other
prisoners, a routine move in high-profile cases.
Holmes, who authorities said had dyed his hair red and
called himself "the Joker" in a reference to Batman's comic-book
nemesis, was due to make an initial court appearance on Monday.
Little has surfaced from Holmes's past to suggest he was
capable of such violence.
Until last month, he was studying for a doctoral degree in
neuroscience at the University of Colorado's Anschutz Medical
School, a few blocks from his apartment.
A top student, he had earned a prestigious federal grant
from the National Institutes for Health to support his studies.
The grants are intended for "outstanding neuroscientists and
academicians who will make significant contributions to
neurobiology," university spokeswoman Jacque Montgomery said.
Holmes had spent a year in the doctoral program, where a
fellow student described him as quiet and studious, before he
abruptly withdrew from the university last month. He gave no
reason for his departure.
Holmes kept a low profile off campus as well. He was not
active under his own name on social media sites like Facebook
and both the landlord and fellow tenants of his red-brick
apartment building said they knew little about him.
SLAIN STUDENT REMEMBERED
Neighbors who met him in the local bar described him as
relaxed and friendly, though a few recalled him displaying brief
flashes of anger over seemingly trivial exchanges.
The University of Colorado Hospital, which treated some of
the shooting victims, said 10 people had been released and five
remained in critical condition. The Medical Center of Aurora
said four of its seven patients remained in the intensive care
unit, while three others were on the main trauma floor.
A memorial of flowers, candles and stuffed animals quickly
sprung up where the shooting rampage took place. A handwritten
sign read: "7/20 gone not forgotten."
At the Saturday evening memorial service at Gateway High
School, shooting victim and recent graduate A.J. Boik was
remembered as beloved former student and talented artist who was
bound for college in the fall.
"He was a very big part of this community," said Tami Avery,
whose son played sports with Boik. "He will be dearly missed."
After the shooting rampage, police went to Holmes'
apartment, where they found booby traps that prevented
investigators from entering for two days and forced officials to
evacuate the apartment complex and five nearby buildings.
Sources familiar with the investigation said that some 30
shells filled with gunpowder were spread through the
800-square-foot apartment and wired to a control box in the
kitchen.
There were also at least two containers filled with
"incendiary liquids" intended to fuel a fire from the initial
explosions, and an undetermined amount of bullets meant to
ricochet around the apartment.
"Given the amount of explosives that were there, if they
detonated ideally, you would have had a very ample explosion
with an ensuing thermal effect from the incendiary liquids that
would have destroyed that apartment complex," a law enforcement
official said.
Local and federal bomb experts used a remote-controlled
robot to disable two trip wires, then detonated a tube known as
a "water shot" to disable the control box. By Saturday
afternoon, police had removed the last of the devices, packed
them in sand in a dump truck and drove them away.
Authorities said they were working carefully to preserve any
evidence in the apartment, which could shed light on the motives
for a crime that stunned Aurora and much of the nation