By Mary Slosson and Chris Francescani
AURORA, Colo., July 22 President Barack Obama
met with friends and family of the Colorado movie theater
shooting victims on Sunday as the town of Aurora mourned the 12
who died.
Obama joined local officials and residents in refusing to
utter the name of the alleged shooter, James Eagan Holmes.
Police say Holmes, 24, was dressed in body armor and toting
three guns when he opened fire at a midnight screening of the
new Batman movie. Fifty-eight people were injured in the
shooting.
Holmes, who was apprehended moments after the massacre, is
to make his first court appearance on Monday.
"I refuse to say his name. In my house we're just going to
call him Suspect A," Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper told a
community memorial service at the municipal center in Aurora,
Colorado, a Denver suburb of 325,000 people.
He captured a spirit of defiance in the blue-collar city
that saw one of the most innocent of American pastimes turn into
a horror show.
Obama met with families at the University of Colorado
Hospital. In a televised address afterward, he focused on the
bravery of a young woman, Stephanie Davies, who saved her friend
Allie Young by putting pressure on a gushing neck wound with one
hand while calling for help on her cellphone with the other.
"They assure us that out of this darkness a brighter day is
going to come," Obama said. "Although the perpetrator of this
evil act has received a lot of attention over the last couple of
days, that attention will fade away. And in the end, after he
has felt the full force of our justice system, what will be
remembered are the good people who were impacted by this
tragedy."
Among the thousands of people spread across the lawn at the
memorial were two-dozen friends of victim Micayla Medek, 23, all
clad in bright shades of pink, her favorite color.
Henry Miranda, 23, was sitting with 'Cayla' when she was
shot, and declined to talk about the night.
"Today is not about 'Why?'" Miranda said. "It's about
celebrating the love she brought into all of our lives."
Across the city, residents mourned. A dozen crosses with
names of the dead now stand on a small hill across the street
from the movie theater. Flowers have been placed in front of all
the crosses and a giant teddy bear was placed next to one with
the name of the youngest killed, 6-year-old Veronica
Moser-Sullivan.
A sign reading "7/20 gone not forgotten" was surrounded by
balloons, flowers, American flags, Air Force hats and flags, and
dozens of hand-written notes.
The spray of bullets in the theater took the lives of
victims ranging from the 6-year-old girl to a 51-year-old man.
Many of the wounded are still in the hospital.
Iraq war veteran Christina Blache said she thought the shots
were part of the show. But she was hit, and a friend who was
celebrating his 27th birthday died. "Who expects to be shot in a
movie theater? None of us did," she told CNN.
"CALCULATION AND DELIBERATION"
Josh Nowlan, also an Iraq war veteran, said he watched the
shooter pick off victims - but then his rifle jammed. "If that
gun did not jam, I am full certain I would not be here," he told
CNN.
Holmes and his motives remained largely a mystery on Sunday,
with his past associates saying he displayed no hints of a
mental illness or violent tendencies. Holmes was until recently
enrolled in a prestigious graduate program in neuroscience, and
people who knew him struggled to comprehend the shooting.
"It's absurd. It's so out of character for this young man,"
said Jerry Borgie, senior pastor at Penasquitos Lutheran Church
in San Diego, where the Holmes family worshipped.
Police said they had finished collecting evidence from
Holmes's apartment, which was booby trapped with trip wires and
explosives. While residents of nearby buildings were able to
return home Saturday after police painstakingly dismantled the
explosives, the three-story building where Holmes lived remained
evacuated due to chemical hazards.
Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said the shooting was the
product of months of "calculation and deliberation," with Holmes
receiving a "high volume" of deliveries at work and home.
Area shooting range owner Glenn Rotkovich, 65, was among the
few who found Holmes suspicious. Rotkovich said he received an
emailed membership application from Holmes about a month ago and
heard a "bizarre, freakish message" when he called to contact
Holmes.
"It was a very deep voice, a guttural rambling," Rotkovich,
owner of the Lead Valley Range, told Reuters. "I couldn't
understand it. I didn't try and understand it. That was all I
needed to know."
Hickenlooper, speaking on NBC television's "Meet the Press"
program, said there were still no clues as to the motive for the
shooting. But he said Holmes was "a twisted, really delusional
individual" who had not been cooperating with authorities.
"DIABOLIC, DEMONIC"
"He was diabolical, demonic," Hickenlooper said.
On Saturday afternoon, the local coroner's officer released
the names of the 12 people killed, including an aspiring female
sportscaster who had barely escaped a shooting in a Toronto mall
earlier this summer.
Those who witnessed the shooting told of a nightmarish
scene, with dazed victims bleeding from bullet wounds, spitting
up blood and crying for help.
For many, it evoked memories of the 1999 massacre at
Columbine High School in Littleton, 17 miles (27 km) from
Aurora, where two students opened fire and killed 12 students
and a teacher.
The incident has also reverberated in the U.S. presidential
race. Both Obama and his Republican rival, Mitt Romney, toned
down their campaigns on Friday, pulled ads from Colorado and
dedicated scheduled events to the victims.
In Rome on Sunday, Pope Benedict expressed dismay and
sadness at the shooting.
"I was deeply shocked by the senseless violence which took
place in Aurora, Denver," he said in his regular Sunday Angelus
address.
Holmes was arrested in a parking lot behind the cinema. He
was armed with a Smith & Wesson M&P .223 semi-automatic rifle,
similar to an AR-15 assault rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a
Glock .40-caliber handgun. Police found an additional Glock
.40-caliber handgun in his car. All the weapons had been bought
legally in the previous 60 days.
Arizona Senator John McCain told CNN on Sunday, the one-year
anniversary of a mass attack in Norway in which a lone gunman
killed dozens, that he needed to be convinced that tighter gun
control would solve the problem.
"The killer in Norway was in a country that had very strict
gun control laws, and yet he was still able to acquire the
necessary means to initiate and carry out a mass slaughter,"
McCain said.
But California Senator Dianne Feinstein questioned why a
clip holding as many as 100 bullets, which police say Holmes
bought, was available in the United States. "You don't need it
for self-defense. Why do you need it? Why do we make it
available?" she said on Fox.
"THE JOKER"
Authorities said Holmes had dyed his hair red and called
himself "the Joker" in a reference to Batman's comic-book
nemesis.
His initial court appearance on Monday morning will be at
the Arapahoe County Justice Center.
Sources familiar with the investigation said some 30
softball-sized containers filled with gunpowder were found in
Holmes' apartment, together with containers filled with
"incendiary liquids" intended to fuel a fire from the initial
explosions, as well as bullets meant to ricochet around the
apartment.
Holmes was being held in solitary confinement to protect him
from other prisoners, a routine precaution in high-profile
cases, said Grayson Robinson, sheriff of Arapahoe County.
Until last month, Holmes was studying for a doctoral degree
in neuroscience at the University of Colorado's Anschutz Medical
School, a few blocks from his apartment.
