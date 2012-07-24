* Holmes' booby-trap is first seen in U.S. -ex-FBI agent
* Set-up could be learned on the Internet
July 24 The booby-trapped apartment of the man
accused of killing 12 people and wounding 58 others in last
week's movie theater shooting in Colorado was effectively a
"house bomb" rarely seen outside of war zones, a former FBI
agent said on Tuesday.
James Holmes' 800-square-foot apartment in Aurora, Colorado,
was so extensively wired with explosives and other devices that
bomb experts needed to use a small remote-controlled detonation
to prevent a blast that likely would have consumed the entire
three-story building, officials said.
"This would be one of the first times I think we have ever
seen what we can describe as a house bomb in the United States,"
retired FBI agent Ray Lopez said on CNN Tuesday morning, a day
after Holmes, 24, made his initial appearance in a Colorado
court.
"We've seen them in places like Iraq and Afghanistan," said
Lopez, who was an explosives expert during his FBI career, which
included a stint in Afghanistan. "But this is the first one that
I can actually recall ever reading or seeing about in the United
States where it was actually set to destroy the home."
A law enforcement official who was on the scene during the
weekend and has expertise in improvised explosives said the
assembly of explosives and trip wires was extensive. Inside the
apartment they found 30 aerial shells filled with gunpowder, two
containers brimming with liquid accelerants and numerous bullets
left to explode in the resulting fire.
Lopez said the array in Holmes' apartment, which police
believe was designed to kill first responders, required no
special training to set up.
"This kind of information exists on the Internet," Lopez
said. "If you're looking to wire explosives, it is on the
Internet. With a little bit of common sense, and he has quite a
bit of that, he's very intelligent, he just put it all together
and had something ready for the apartment."
Holmes' apartment building remains closed and police have
not said when residents will be allowed to return.
Lopez's comments came a day after Holmes made his first
court appearance, looking bleary-eyed and emotionless, his
unruly hair dyed shades of bright orange and red.
Holmes, 24, who was arrested outside the theater after the
massacre, appeared groggy during Monday's brief hearing. He
stared straight ahead and occasionally closed his eyes as if
fighting off sleep, his wrists and feet in shackles. He will be
formally charged on July 30.
Police say the former neuroscience graduate student
presented a far different figure last Friday when, dressed in a
gas mask and body armor and toting three guns, he opened fire at
a packed midnight show of "The Dark Knight Rises" at a theater
complex in the Denver suburb of Aurora in the early hours.
'MY BABY DIDN'T HESITATE'
The dead include war veterans, an aspiring sportscaster who
had narrowly escaped a shooting in a Toronto mall earlier this
summer and a 6-year-old girl.
The girlfriend of 24-year-old Alex Teves said he died while
saving her life from the gunman in the confusion of the dark
movie theater.
"He protected me. My baby didn't hesitate. I was very
confused, and he didn't hesitate," a tearful Amanda Lindgren,
also 24, told Reuters.
More than a dozen victims remain hospitalized, several in
critical condition.
Police say they are still searching for a motive for the
crime, which baffled fellow students and acquaintances, and have
asked for assistance from the FBI's behavioral analysis unit.
They described Holmes, a native of San Diego, as a quiet
high-achiever whose past gave little inkling that anything was
amiss.
Arapahoe County District Attorney Carol Chambers said she
would consult with the wounded victims and families of the dead
before making a decision on seeking the death penalty but a
decision on that could be months away.
Holmes is in solitary confinement to protect him from other
prisoners. He had recently sought to leave a doctoral degree
program in neuroscience at the University of Colorado's Anschutz
Medical School, a few blocks from his apartment.
