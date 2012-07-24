* Husband among seven still in critical condition
AURORA, Colo. July 24 A 21-year-old woman who
escaped injury in the Colorado theater shooting rampage gave
birth to a boy on Tuesday while her husband was in the same
hospital in a medically induced coma with a gunshot wound to the
head.
Katie Medley and her husband, Caleb, both wearing Batman
apparel, were at a showing of "The Dark Knight Rises," in the
Denver suburb of Aurora when a gunman clad in tactical body
armor, helmet and gas mask opened fire during a midnight showing
early on Friday. Twelve people, including a 6-year-old girl,
were killed and 58 wounded.
Twenty people remained hospitalized on Tuesday. Seven were
in critical condition and two in serious condition.
James Eagan Holmes, 24, was arrested behind the theater
shortly after the massacre and was in court for the first time
on Monday, appearing dazed and sleepy. At the hearing, the judge
set a date of next Monday for formal charges to be filed.
The judge ruled on Tuesday that no cameras would be allowed
in the courtroom when Holmes is charged. Holmes' initial
appearance on Monday was televised.
Caleb Medley, a 23-year-old aspiring comedian, was listed in
critical condition on Tuesday at University of Colorado Denver
Hospital. A website set up to raise money for his care b e cause
the Medleys have no health insurance, www.calebmedley.com/help,
said he had lost his right eye, suffered brain damage and was in
a medically induced coma.
Katie Medley gave birth in the same hospital where her
husband was being treated.
A spokeswoman for the hospital relayed the following
statement from the Medleys: "The family is excited to say that
Hugo Jackson Medley was born at 7:11 (a.m. Mountain Time, 1311
GMT) this morning. Both mom and baby are doing great."
Actor Christian Bale, who stars in the Batman films, visited
the Medical Center of Aurora on Tuesday to meet some of the
shooting victims, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting
spree. Police said Holmes, a former neuroscience student who
filed paperwork in June to drop out of his graduate program,
left his 800-square-foot (75-square-metre) apartment
booby-trapped with explosives that authorities said could have
destroyed the entire complex.
Local and state bomb experts conducted a controlled
demolition over the weekend. The building remains closed and
police have not said when residents will be allowed to return.
Holmes is in solitary confinement to protect him from other
prisoners. He had recently sought to leave a doctoral degree
program in neuroscience at the University of Colorado's Anschutz
Medical School, a few blocks from his apartment.
The movie house massacre has spurred renewed debate in the
United States over gun control, but there appeared little
interest on either side of the aisle in Washington in tackling
the issue.
FUNDRAISING DRIVE FOR VICTIMS
"I think the widespread view is that somebody who is that
unbalanced will find some way to do harm," Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell said. "And we have many areas of the
country that have very strict gun control laws and it seems not
to have had any impact on the incidences that are in question."
"So I don't sense any movement among either Democrats or
Republicans in the direction of thinking that stricter gun
control laws would likely have prevented this horrible
occurrence in Colorado," McConnell said.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said it was too soon
following the tragedy to have the discussion.
"I think we should just wait for a reasonable period of time
before people are off making statements about what they should
do and what they shouldn't do," said Reid, a Democrat.
Asked by reporters about his personal stance on limiting
large-capacity ammunition magazines, a type of which was used in
the Colorado shooting, Reid showed irritation with the question,
responding, "You guys, I'm not going to be here with each of you
debating gun control."
President Barack Obama, who traveled to Colorado on Sunday
to comfort family members and victims of the shooting, could
speak about the gun control issue more broadly, White House
spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday, declining to offer details
or a time frame.
"The Dark Knight Rises" took in $160.8 million at U.S. and
Canadian box offices over the weekend, which was well below
pre-opening estimates of a $170 million to $198 million debut,
but still a strong number for the film that box-office watchers
said felt the impact of Friday's shooting.
A fundraising drive at givingfirst.org for victims of the
shooting has raised nearly $2 million, including donations from
Warner Bros, the studio behind the movie.
Colorado's Fox31 television station in Denver reported that
Warner Bros. had donated $1 million, citing sources, but a
studio spokeswoman would not confirm a specific amount.