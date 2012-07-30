* Holmes also charged with 116 counts of attempted murder
* Suspect faces a total of 142 criminal counts
By Keith Coffman and Chris Francescani
CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 30 The former graduate
student accused of opening fire at a Denver-area screening of
the latest "Batman" film, killing 12 people, was formally
charged on Monday with 24 counts of first-degree murder and 116
counts of attempted murder.
James Holmes, 24, was formally charged during his second
court appearance since his arrest after the massacre during a
packed showing of "The Dark Knight Rises" shortly after midnight
on July 20.
The rampage left 12 people dead and 58 injured, including
several who remain in critical condition.
Holmes, wearing jail garb and with his hair still dyed
orange but with the color fading to pink in places, sat
impassively at a table with two defense lawyers through the 45
minute hearing.
But he looked more alert than during his first court
appearance a week ago, when he looked dazed and groggy. The
courtroom was packed with members of the media and family
members of victims.
Holmes spoke only once on Monday, answering "yes" when
Arapahoe County District Judge William Sylvester asked if he
understood the charges against him.
The judge set a pre-trial hearing in the case for Sept. 27
and tentatively scheduled a preliminary hearing for Holmes
during the week of Nov. 13.
Prosecutors essentially charged Holmes with two murder
counts for each victim - one standard first-degree murder charge
plus one count of murder with extreme indifference.
In all, prosecutors have charged Holmes with 142 criminal
counts in the shooting, the 24 murder and 116 attempted murder
counts plus one count of possession of an explosive device and
one count of committing a crime of violence.
The charges mean Holmes is eligible to face the death
penalty, although prosecutors have not yet said whether they
would seek it in the sensational case.
DEFENSE SEEKS PACKAGE
During the hearing, defense attorney Tamara Brady asked that
prosecutors turn over evidence collected in the case. They are
seeking a package that news reports have said was sent by Holmes
to a University of Colorado psychiatrist, Dr. Lynne Fenton.
Prosecutors responded that they had not yet opened that
parcel, which according to Fox News contained a notebook
outlining the shooting scenario, including stick-figure
drawings.
Holmes, a San Diego native, was a doctoral student of
neuroscience at the university's Anschutz campus before filing
paperwork to drop out in June.
Court documents filed on Friday by defense lawyers said
Holmes had been under Fenton's care.
Also on Thursday, attorneys representing news organizations
asked Sylvester to unseal court records and investigative
documents that he has closed to public view.
The judge set an Aug. 9 date to consider that issue and said
he would hold a hearing on Aug. 16 to determine what evidence
should be considered protected between Holmes and his
psychiatrist.
Police have not offered a motive for the shooting rampage
that stunned the community of Aurora and evoked memories of the
1999 massacre at Columbine High School less than 20 miles (32
kilometres) away in Littleton.
Authorities have said that following his arrest, Holmes had
called himself "the Joker" in reference to Batman's comic-book
nemesis.
Holmes was armed on the night of the shooting with a Smith &
Wesson M&P .223 semi-automatic rifle, similar to an AR-15
assault rifle; a 12-gauge shotgun and a Glock .40-caliber
handgun, according to police.
An additional Glock .40-caliber handgun was found in his
car. All the weapons had been bought legally in the previous 60
days.
