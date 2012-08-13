DENVER Aug 13 A Colorado judge was expected to
rule on Monday on news organizations' request to unseal
documents in the case against a former graduate student accused
of killing 12 people in a shooting rampage at a Denver-area
movie theater.
Arapahoe County District Judge William Sylvester ordered the
bulk of the court file sealed at the request of prosecutors
shortly after the arrest of 24-year-old James Holmes.
Holmes is charged with 24 counts of first degree murder and
116 counts of attempted murder in the July shootings at a
midnight screening of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" in
Aurora. Twelve people died and another 58 were wounded.
Lawyers for 20 news organizations, including The New York
Times Co., The Associated Press, The Denver Post and CBS News,
asked Sylvester on Thursday to unseal the documents, arguing
that such secrecy in a high-profile case "undermines our
nation's firm commitment to the transparency and public
accountability of the criminal justice system." Thomson Reuters
is not a party to the motion.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers both objected, saying it was
too early to open the file because the investigation was still
ongoing. In most court cases, documents are open to the public.
A court spokesman has said that Sylvester would rule on the
issue on Monday.
Public defender Daniel King has said that Holmes, a former
neuroscience graduate student at the University of Colorado,
suffered from a "mental illness" and sought help before the mass
shooting.
Holmes is being held without bond and in solitary confinement
at the Arapahoe County jail.
(Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Doina
Chiacu)