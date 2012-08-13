DENVER Aug 13 A Colorado judge on Monday
ordered that the bulk of key documents detailing the case
against accused movie theater gunman James Holmes remain sealed,
largely rejecting a request by some 20 news organizations to
lift the so-called "gag" order.
Arapahoe County District Judge William Sylvester did allow
for the release of 34 documents, mostly relating to media
motions and procedural issues to be unsealed.
But he ordered that the documents media members most wanted
to see -- affidavits of probable cause, subpoenas, arrest
warrants, search warrants, and requests for court orders for
production of records -- be kept under seal.
Prosecutors have charged Holmes, a 24-year-old former
neuroscience graduate student at the University of Colorado,
with 24 counts of first-degree murder and 116 counts of
attempted murder.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Mary Slosson; Editing
by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Beech)