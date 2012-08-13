(Adds details, quote)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER Aug 13 A Colorado judge on Monday
ordered that the bulk of key documents detailing the case
against accused movie theater gunman James Holmes remain sealed,
largely rejecting a request by news organizations to reverse a
previous order.
Arapahoe County District Judge William Sylvester did allow
for the release of 34 documents, mostly relating to media
motions and procedural issues.
But he ordered that the documents media members most wanted
to see - affidavits of probable cause, subpoenas, arrest
warrants, search warrants, and requests for or court orders for
production of records - all be kept under seal.
Prosecutors have charged Holmes with 24 counts of first
degree murder and 116 counts of attempted murder in the July
shootings at a midnight screening of the Batman film "The Dark
Knight Rises" in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and
58 were wounded.
Holmes, a 24-year-old former graduate student, was arrested
shortly after the massacre. Authorities said he told police he
was the "Joker" in a reference to Batman's comic-book nemesis.
He is being held in solitary confinement at the Arapahoe
County jail.
Lawyers for 20 news organizations, including The New York
Times, The Associated Press, The Denver Post and CBS News last
week asked Sylvester to unseal the documents, arguing that such
secrecy in a high-profile case "undermines our nation's firm
commitment to the transparency and public accountability of the
criminal justice system."
Thomson Reuters is not a party to the motion.
Media attorney Steven Zansberg, said the judge's limited
ruling "brought much needed transparency" to the case but did
not go far enough.
'FAR-REACHING CONSEQUENCES'
"We are disappointed that the affidavits of probable cause
remain under seal at this time, but are hopeful that the court
will revisit that issue sometime in the not too distant future,"
he said in a statement.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers have both objected to
unsealing the documents, saying it was too early to open the
file because the investigation was still ongoing. In most court
cases, documents are open to the public.
Public defender Daniel King said at a court hearing last
week that Holmes, a former neuroscience graduate student at the
University of Colorado, suffered from a "mental illness" and had
sought help before the mass shooting from university
psychiatrist Lynne Fenton.
The remark was seen by legal experts as a signal that
Holmes' defense attorneys may seek to mount an insanity defense
on his behalf.
In Monday's ruling, the judge repeated his earlier order
preventing the university from publicly discussing its dealings
with Holmes because release of that information might violate
therapist-patient privilege.
If privileged communications were disclosed it "would have
serious far-reaching and potentially irreparable consequences to
this case," the judge wrote.
A package that Holmes reportedly sent to Fenton is in the
possession of the court clerk and will remain sealed and
"inaccessible to anyone," he said.
Whether the package falls under the therapist-patient
privilege will be addressed at a hearing later this week.
As in many states, mental healthcare providers in Colorado
must warn authorities of potential violent behavior only when a
patient has communicated a serious threat of imminent physical
violence against a specific target.
(Additional reporting by Mary Slosson and Dan Whitcomb; Writing
by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Christopher
Wilson)