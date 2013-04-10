By Keith Coffman
DENVER, April 10 A Fox News reporter was due
back in a Colorado courtroom on Wednesday for a hearing on
whether she should be compelled to reveal anonymous sources
cited in a story about the July 2012 massacre of a dozen people
in a suburban Denver movie theater.
New York-based journalist Jana Winter is fighting a subpoena
calling for her to testify about her sources for an article that
said the accused theater gunman, James Holmes, sent a notebook
to a psychiatrist detailing his plans to commit mass murder.
Holmes' public defenders are demanding that prosecutors be
sanctioned for leaks of the information to the media, arguing
that whoever provided the information violated a gag order in
the case and undermined their client's right to a fair trial.
Citing two law enforcement sources, the story appeared five
days after prosecutors say Holmes opened fire inside an Aurora,
Colorado, multiplex during a midnight screening of Batman film
"The Dark Knight Rises", killing 12 moviegoers and wounding 58
others.
Holmes, 25, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree
murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors announced last week
they will seek the death penalty for the California native if he
is convicted.
Winter said in an affidavit that if she was compelled to
divulge the names of the sources, her reputation in the industry
would be "irreparably tarnished".
"If I am forced to reveal the identities of persons whom I
have promised to shield from public exposure, simply put, I will
be unable to function effectively in my profession, and my
career will be over," she wrote.
In a hearing on the issue last week, Winter's lawyer argued
that the court had not exhausted all possible remedies to trace
the origin of the leak, short of ordering Winter to testify, a
requirement under Colorado's reporter shield law.
Arapahoe County District Judge Carlos Samour Jr. agreed and
ordered a police officer - who previously said under oath that
he was not a source of the leak - to take the stand Wednesday
and testify as to whether he told anyone about the notebook who
may have then leaked its contents.
But Samour, who took over the case last week, also said in a
written ruling issued this week that he would not force Winter
to testify until and unless the notebook, which is under seal,
became evidence in the case.
Representatives of the Colorado Press Association, the
Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the Colorado
Broadcasters Association have filed affidavits with the court on
Winter's behalf.
The president of the Washington, D.C.-based National Press
Club, Angela Greiling Keane, issued a statement calling on the
judge to drop the issue.
"If anonymous sources believe their identities can be
dredged up in court, they will be less likely to disclose to the
press information of vital public importance," she said.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Steve Gorman and Pravin
Char)