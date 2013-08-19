DENVER Aug 19 A Fox News journalist was due
back in a Colorado court on Monday to fight efforts by defense
lawyers to compel her to divulge confidential sources she cited
in a story about accused movie theater gunman James Holmes'
plans to commit mass murder.
The hearing is largely procedural in nature, with Arapahoe
County District Court Judge Carlos Samour Jr. expected to
continue a subpoena for New York-based reporter Jana Winter
until September.
Public defenders have accused the government of leaking
information to Winter in violation of a court-imposed gag order
in place at the time and are demanding that prosecutors be
sanctioned, arguing that her article, published online on
FoxNews.com, undermined their client's right to a fair trial.
Holmes' defense obtained the subpoena in a bid to force
Winter to reveal her sources. Winter is fighting the subpoena,
saying she is protected by Colorado and New York state reporter
shield laws.
Holmes, 25, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree
murder and attempted murder for the July 2012 shooting spree at
a suburban Denver cinema that left 12 moviegoers dead and dozens
others wounded or injured during a midnight screening of the
Batman film "A Dark Knight Rises."
Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if
the former University of Colorado neuroscience graduate student
is convicted.
Holmes has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His
lawyers have said in court filings that the California native
was "in the throes of a psychotic episode" when he went on the
shooting spree.
Citing unnamed law enforcement officials in a story
published five days after the massacre, Winter reported that
Holmes had mailed a package to his psychiatrist in advance that
contained a notebook with diagrams and other entries detailing
plans for the shooting rampage.
Holmes is undergoing a psychiatric examination at the
state's mental hospital, and his lawyers waived his right to
appear at Monday's proceeding.
At an earlier court hearing, several law enforcement
officers who saw the package in question denied under oath that
they were Winter's sources.
Samour did rule that if Winter were to affirm under oath -
without revealing her sources - that none of the officers who
testified were the source, that could influence his decision on
whether to quash the subpoena.
Prosecutors have been largely been silent on the issue.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Steve Gorman and Will
Dunham)