(Updates with subpoena extended)
By Keith Coffman
CENTENNIAL, Colo. Aug 19 A Colorado judge on
Monday extended a subpoena compelling a Fox News journalist to
divulge confidential sources she cited in a story about accused
movie theater gunman James Holmes' plans to commit mass murder.
Arapahoe County District Court Judge William Sylvester, in a
largely procedural hearing, continued the subpoena for New
York-based reporter Jana Winter through late September. The
subpoena, which Winter is fighting, had been due to expire on
Monday.
Public defenders have accused the government of leaking
information to Winter in violation of a court-imposed gag order
in place at the time and are demanding that prosecutors be
sanctioned, arguing that her article, published online on
FoxNews.com, undermined their client's right to a fair trial.
Holmes' defense obtained the subpoena in a bid to force
Winter to reveal her sources. Winter says she is protected by
Colorado and New York state reporter shield laws.
Holmes, 25, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree
murder and attempted murder for the July 2012 shooting spree at
a suburban Denver cinema that killed 12 moviegoers and wounded
or injured dozens more during a midnight screening of the Batman
film "A Dark Knight Rises."
Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if
the former University of Colorado neuroscience graduate student
is convicted.
Holmes has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His
lawyers have said in court filings that the California native
was "in the throes of a psychotic episode" when he went on the
shooting spree.
Citing unnamed law enforcement officials in a story
published five days after the massacre, Winter reported that
Holmes had mailed a package to his psychiatrist in advance that
contained a notebook with diagrams and other entries detailing
plans for the shooting rampage. The psychiatrist never saw the
package, which arrived after the shooting and was intercepted.
Holmes is undergoing a psychiatric examination at the
state's mental hospital, and his lawyers waived his right to
appear at Monday's proceeding.
At an earlier court hearing, several law enforcement
officers who saw the package in question denied under oath that
they were Winter's sources.
Another Colorado judge has said that if Winter were to
affirm under oath - without revealing her sources - that none of
the officers who testified were the source, that could influence
his decision on whether to quash the subpoena.
Prosecutors have been largely silent on the issue.
