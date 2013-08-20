NEW YORK Aug 20 New York's journalist shield
law cannot stop a Fox News reporter from being forced to testify
about her anonymous sources for a story on last summer's deadly
mass shooting in Colorado, a divided appeals court ruled on
Tuesday.
Jana Winter cited two unnamed law enforcement sources when
she reported that the accused gunman, James Holmes, sent a
notebook with details about his plan to a psychiatrist before
the attack that killed 12 and injured dozens more at a
Denver-area movie theater.
Tuesday's 3-2 decision by a mid-level New York state appeals
court means Winter can be compelled to testify in the Holmes
case, but not necessarily forced to divulge the sources for her
story. Under Colorado's weaker shield law, however, Winter could
find it difficult to assert her legal privileges as a reporter.
The story appeared five days after the July 2012 shooting,
for which Holmes is on trial for murder. Defense lawyers for
Holmes believe authorities leaked the information to Winter in
violation of a gag order and want to force her to reveal her
sources so they can be sanctioned.
Winter, who is based in New York, is fighting a subpoena in
both Colorado and New York compelling her to testify, saying
that shield laws in those states protect her from having to name
her sources.
On Monday, Winter made a brief appearance in a Colorado
court, where Arapahoe County District Court Judge William
Sylvester extended the subpoena until a hearing next month on
her motion to quash it.
Tuesday's ruling from the Appellate Division of the state
Supreme Court in New York found the question of whether Winter
can assert privilege to protect her sources was not relevant. It
focused instead on whether she can be compelled to testify in
general.
"Respondent is entitled to assert whatever privileges she
deems appropriate before the Colorado District Court," Justice
Darcel Clark wrote for the majority. "Compelling respondent to
testify is distinguishable from compelling her to divulge the
identity of her sources."
The dissenting judges, however, said that was a distinction
without a difference.
"This approach ignoresthe importance of our state's public
policy in favor of protecting the identity of investigative
reporters' confidential sources," Justice David Saxe wrote.
New York's shield law recognizes an "absolute" privilege
for reporters' sources, Saxe said. In Colorado, a journalist can
be required to reveal sources if a judge finds the interest of
the party seeking the information outweighs First Amendment
concerns, among other conditions.
Saxe said New York's stronger protections should be extended
to Winter's case because it seems clear Judge Sylvester in
Colorado will reject her privilege claim under that state's law.
Dori Ann Hanswirth, a lawyer for Winter, said she was
"thrilled" that the court split 3-2, even though her side did
not prevail. Under New York law, parties may appeal any 3-2
decision to the state Court of Appeals.
She reiterated that Winter will not reveal her sources under
any circumstances, regardless of the outcome.
Daniel Arshack, who argued the case on behalf of Holmes,
said the New York court had correctly decided the narrow issue
of whether Winter can be required to appear as a witness in
another state.
"The question of her right to protect confidential sources
would be correctly determined by the court in which she is
compelled to appear - in this case, Colorado," he said.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andrew
Hay)