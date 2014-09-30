DENVER, Sept 30 A judge presiding over the Colorado theater massacre case ruled on Tuesday that he will allow the murder trial of accused gunman James Holmes to be recorded for television despite opposition from lawyers on both sides, a court ruling showed.

Attorneys for media outlets had asked Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour to allow expanded coverage of the proceedings, due to begin in December. Prosecutors and public defenders had argued that letting cameras in the courtroom could expose witnesses and lawyers to threats, intimidation, or other forms of harassment. (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)