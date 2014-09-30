DENVER, Sept 30 A judge presiding over the
Colorado theater massacre case ruled on Tuesday that he will
allow the murder trial of accused gunman James Holmes to be
recorded for television despite opposition from lawyers on both
sides, a court ruling showed.
Attorneys for media outlets had asked Arapahoe County
District Court Judge Carlos Samour to allow expanded coverage of
the proceedings, due to begin in December. Prosecutors and
public defenders had argued that letting cameras in the
courtroom could expose witnesses and lawyers to threats,
intimidation, or other forms of harassment.
