By Keith Coffman
DENVER, Sept 30 A judge presiding over the
Colorado theater massacre case ruled on Tuesday that he will
allow the murder trial of accused gunman James Holmes to be
recorded for television despite opposition from lawyers on both
sides, a court ruling showed.
The request by media outlets for such coverage had been
opposed by both prosecutors and defense lawyers, who argued that
allowing cameras in the courtroom could expose witnesses and
attorneys to threats, intimidation or other forms of harassment.
Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour, in
allowing expanded media coverage of proceedings due to begin in
December, ruled that closed-circuit recordings of the trial be
made accessible to electronic media outlets.
"The public's strong interest in this trial makes the
request for EMC (expanded media coverage) particularly
compelling," the judge wrote in his ruling, although he denied a
request to have a television station camera or still
photographer physically present in the courtroom.
"The Court acknowledges that this is the first time it has
allowed EMC of a trial. However, the court has never presided
over a trial that has received anywhere near the interest this
case has attracted," Samour wrote. "Nor has the court
participated in a trial with the intense and widespread
publicity that surrounds this case."
Holmes, 26, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to
shooting to death 12 moviegoers and wounding dozens more inside
a suburban Denver cinema in July 2012 at a midnight screening of
the Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises."
Public defenders have conceded the former neuroscience
graduate student from California was the lone shooter, but say
he was in the throes of a psychotic episode at the time.
Prosecutors have charged Holmes with multiple counts of
first-degree murder and attempted murder, and have said they
will seek the death penalty if he is convicted.
