By Keith Coffman
DENVER, July 15 Jurors in Colorado's movie
massacre trial began deliberating on Wednesday on the fate of
gunman James Holmes, who has pleaded not guilty by reason of
insanity to multiple counts of murder and attempted murder
stemming from his rampage in July 2012.
Holmes, a 27-year-old former neuroscience graduate student
from California, could face the death penalty if he is convicted
of opening fire inside a midnight premiere of a Batman movie at
a Denver area multiplex, killing 12 people and wounding 70.
The jury of nine women and three men heard evidence and both
sides' closing arguments in a capital trial that lasted almost
three months. They went home on Wednesday without reaching a
verdict, and will resume deliberations on Thursday.
During the trial, two court-appointed psychiatrists
testified for the prosecution that while the defendant is
severely mentally ill, he was sane when he plotted and carried
out the massacre.
The defense conceded that Holmes was the gunman who opened
fire and killed the moviegoers. Their case centered on two hired
psychiatrists who concluded that he is delusional and
schizophrenic, and cannot be held legally accountable.
If the jury agrees Holmes was insane, he would avoid
execution and likely spend the rest of his life committed to the
state's mental hospital in Pueblo, 100 miles (160 km) south of
Denver.
Under Colorado's insanity defense law, the prosecution must
prove he was sane for him to be found guilty.
By late-afternoon, Arapahoe County District Court Judge
Carlos Samour had summoned lawyers for both sides into court
three times in response to written queries from the jurors.
The questions included whether they could be given an index
to the thousands of pieces of evidence to locate items more
quickly. But Samour said that would not be possible because both
sides would contest the descriptions of the evidence.
"They'll have to do it the hard way," the judge said.
If jurors return a guilty verdict on any of the murder
charges, a penalty phase would be held during which prosecutors
would present aggravating evidence to make their case for the
death penalty. The defense team would argue mitigating factors
against execution.
If Holmes is convicted of first degree murder, a decision to
spare his life in the penalty phase would result in a mandatory
life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Holmes did not testify in his own defense, but jurors
watched video of some 23 hours of interviews conducted with him
by one of the court-appointed psychiatrists.
