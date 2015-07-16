(New throughout, adds color from court, details on punishment
phase)
By Keith Coffman
CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 16 Colorado movie
massacre gunman James Holmes was found guilty on Thursday of
multiple counts of first degree murder, a verdict that enables
prosecutors to seek the death penalty for the former graduate
student who killed a dozen people and wounded 70 at a midnight
premiere of a Batman film in 2012.
After a three-month trial in which they were presented with
thousands of pieces of evidence and testimony from hundreds of
witnesses, jurors deliberated for about a day and a half, then
found Holmes guilty on all 165 counts against him. The panel of
nine women and three men rejected the defense's claim that
Holmes was legally insane.
Before the jury was called in at around 4:00 p.m. local time
(1800 EDT), Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour
warned the packed public gallery to refrain from emotional
outbursts. In a hushed courtroom, he began reading the guilty
verdicts and did not finish until more than an hour later.
Holmes showed no reaction. Wearing a blue, long-sleeved
shirt and tan slacks, and tethered to the floor, the gunman
stood beside his court-appointed attorneys, looking straight
ahead with his hands in his pockets.
The trial now enters the punishment phase, when the jury
must determine whether Holmes, 27, should be put to death or
serve a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole.
That process is expected to last until late August, with
both sides bringing a fresh round of witnesses.
Prosecutors are likely to call survivors or relatives of
those killed, some of whom had called for Holmes to be executed
and hugged members of the prosecution when testimony ended.
The defense team could call witnesses including more mental
health professionals, and possibly even Holmes' parents, Arlene
and Bob, who have attended court for most of the trial.
The defense had conceded that Holmes was the shooter, but
presented expert witnesses who testified that the former
neuroscience student was not in control of his actions because
he suffered from schizophrenia and heard voices ordering him to
kill.
The prosecution, meanwhile, called two court-appointed
psychiatrists who concluded Holmes was legally sane when he
plotted and carried out the July 2012 rampage at a multiplex in
the Denver suburb of Aurora.
District Attorney George Brauchler said the gunman was
unusually intelligent but socially inept, and harbored a
long-standing hatred of humanity.
Brauchler said Holmes could not take it when he did poorly
on exams at the University of Colorado, and broke up with the
only girlfriend he had ever been intimate with.
The prosecution argued that Holmes' detailed preparations
for the attack showed he knew what he was doing, and knew it was
wrong. They presented evidence about his purchases of guns, tear
gas and body armor. They also showed how he conducted online
research into bomb-making so he could booby-trap his apartment
before he left for the cinema.
Holmes rigged the bombs and turned loud music on the stereo,
hoping someone would open the door and trigger a deadly blast.
The devices were later defused by a police bomb squad.
"HE DID THIS"
During the trial as dozens of wounded survivors testified
about hiding behind plastic chairs from the hail of bullets, and
stumbling over the bodies of loved ones as they fled the
theater.
Brauchler showed photos of the dead during his closing
argument. His voice broke and he wiped his eyes.
"That guy, sitting right there," he said, pointing at
Holmes. "He did this."
When he went to Aurora's Century 16 multiplex, Holmes was
dressed head to toe in a gas mask, helmet and body armor. He
lobbed a teargas canister into the screening, then opened fire
with a semiautomatic rifle, pump action shotgun and pistol.
He was listening to loud techno music on headphones at the
time, "to block out the screams," the prosecution had said.
Holmes declined to testify in his own defense, but jurors
did watch more than 22 hours of a videotaped sanity examination
conducted by one of the two court-appointed psychiatrists.
In the video, Holmes confirmed most of the details of the
mass shooting, including his purchase of the weapons and his
plan to draw police and other first responders away from the
theater by blowing up his apartment.
Brauchler, during his closing argument this week, read to
the jury mundane emails which Holmes sent to his parents
discussing everyday topics, including the weather and a savings
account, all while he was steadily amassing "overwhelming"
firepower, steel-penetrating rounds, and bomb-making materials.
Holmes, who graduated with honors from the University of
California, Riverside, had no previous criminal record.
He had been courted by neuroscience doctoral programs, but
had been seeing a school psychiatrist and dropped out of a
graduate program at the University of Colorado's Anschutz
Medical Campus in Aurora just weeks before the attack.
Days after the rampage, the defendant first appeared in the
same small, windowless courtroom in Centennial, another Denver
suburb. At that time, he looked wide-eyed and disoriented, and
with his hair dyed red. He has put on weight since then, and his
hair has returned to its natural brown color.
