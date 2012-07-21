DENVER, July 21 A coroner on Saturday released the identities of the dozen victims shot to death in a mass shooting at a Denver-area movie theater, noting the manner of death was "homicide" and that all families had been notified.

The Arapahoe county coroner, Michael Dobersen, said in a statement "a total of eleven victims have been definitively identified ... One additional victim, had been presumptively identified."

"Autopsies have been carried out on all of the victims. The cause of death in all cases is related to gunshot wounds. The manner of death is homicide," Dobersen said, adding that all of the families had been notified.

Officials believe suspect James Holmes booby-trapped his home before killing 12 people and injuring more than 50 others at the theater in a mall in Aurora, Colorado, early on Friday. (Reporting by Stephanie Simon; Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Peter Cooney)