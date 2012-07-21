DENVER, July 21 A coroner on Saturday released
the identities of the dozen victims shot to death in a mass
shooting at a Denver-area movie theater, noting the manner of
death was "homicide" and that all families had been notified.
The Arapahoe county coroner, Michael Dobersen, said in a
statement "a total of eleven victims have been definitively
identified ... One additional victim, had been presumptively
identified."
"Autopsies have been carried out on all of the victims. The
cause of death in all cases is related to gunshot wounds. The
manner of death is homicide," Dobersen said, adding that all of
the families had been notified.
Officials believe suspect James Holmes booby-trapped his
home before killing 12 people and injuring more than 50 others
at the theater in a mall in Aurora, Colorado, early on Friday.
(Reporting by Stephanie Simon; Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing
by Peter Cooney)