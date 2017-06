WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Friday expressed shock and sorrow at the overnight shooting in a Denver movie theater that killed 14 people and wounded 50 others.

"We are committed to bringing whoever was responsible to justice, ensuring the safety of our people, and caring for those who have been wounded. As we do when confronted by moments of darkness and challenge, we must now come together as one American family," Obama said in a statement.

(Editing by Vicki Allen)